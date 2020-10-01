Willis Peele

Willis Ray Peele
EDENTON - Willis Ray Peele, 93, of 2850 Rocky Hock Road, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Peele was born in Chowan County on October 19, 1926, and was the son of the late William Leslie and Lizzie Nixon Peele. A retired farmer and commercial fisherman, he had also worked part-time in his brother's plumbing business. A faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and its Carey Evans Sunday School Class where he had served as treasurer, he was a retired member of Unit 3 of the Edenton-Chowan Rescue Squad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christeen Piland Peele; and by his brother, Ralph Peele.
Surviving are children, Cheryl Peele Sutton (Robert), and Allen Ray Peele (Mary Kay), all of Edenton; a sister, Ruth P. Monds of Tyner; his longtime friend and companion, Maxine Bunch of Edenton; and three grandchildren, Amie Kay Craddock (Meri) of Helsinki, Finland, and Leslie Kay Peele (Aaron Swain) and Jacob Allen Peele, all of Edenton.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. With the situation of the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is planned and friends may visit with the family at Allen and Mary Kay's home, 2838 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.