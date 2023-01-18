Wilmot Lee Sewell, age 79, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence. Born in Pike County, KY on April 26, 1943 to the late Lavie and Alice Trent Sewell, he was the husband of Shelia Harless Sewell. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Command Master Chief after thirty years of active-duty service. Afterwards, he worked as a magistrate for Camden for fifteen years. A member of Shiloh Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, and was also a member of the Lions Club, Masons, and active in the Boy Scouts his entire life from becoming an Eagle Scout to later a Scout Master. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Shawn Thomas Sewell (Charlotte) and Mark Alan Sewell (Ramona); a sister, Sylvia Bailey; and grandchildren Rebekah, Liam, and Les Alan Sewell. A funeral service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Chaplain William Royal officiating. A private committal service with military honors will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Boy Scout Troop 158, 204 Riverview Avenue, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sewell family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
