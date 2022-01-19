Wilse Burgess

Wilse B. Burgess
SHILOH - Wilse B. Burgess, 93, a lifelong resident of the Old Trap community in Camden County, passed away Wednesday, January, 12, 2022.
Mr. Burgess was born in Camden County on December 23, 1928 and was the son of the late Wilson and Pollie Burgess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Aubrey Burgess, and a sister, Aileen Roberts.
A brick mason for a total of 48 years, he retired after having owned and operated his own masonry business for 40 years. Active in the community, he was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Hall Masonic Lodge #53, where he had been active for 51 years, the New Bern Scottish Rite, Sudan Shriners Temple, Elizabeth City Shrine Club, and Moose Lodge #1847. Other enjoyments included the Camden Senior Center and the Old Trap Community Club where he helped maintain and care for the facility.
Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Portia Lee McPherson Burgess; his son Grant Burgess (wife, Kathryn) of Elizabeth City; daughter-in-law Vickie Burgess of Shiloh; two granddaughters, Kristi and Allison; three great-grandchildren, DJ, Ayden and Ava; and many nieces and nephews. Wilse loved his family. One of his greatest joys was his great-grandson Ayden and a "special" nephew Randy Lane.
Due to the resurgence of the Covid Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made either to Wesley U.M.C, 1389 NC 343 S., or to the Old Trap Community Club, 1445 NC 343 S., both in Shiloh, NC 27974.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.