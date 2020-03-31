Wilson "Scotty" Long
ELIZABETH CITY - Wilson "Scotty" Long, age 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died on March 20, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. A native of Elizabeth City, he was born on September 5, 1950 to the late Wilson Hollowell Long and the late Billie Ann Parker Long. Scotty is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Swain Long. He was a self-employed owner/operator of Long's Body Shop. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Leona Long Burnham (Michael) of South Mills, NC; two brothers, William Parker Long (Vicki) and Michael Eugene Long, all of Elizabeth City; five grandchildren; a niece; nephews; a grand niece and grand nephews. Scotty was a member and Past Master of Eureka Lodge #317, a member of New Lebanon Lodge #314; a member of New Bern Scottish Rite Bodies; a member of the 29th Degree Team; a member of Sudan Shrine; a member and Past President of the Elizabeth City Shrine Club with Charter membership in the Sudan Buccaneers Parade Unit; and a member and Past President of the Elizabeth City Scottish Rite Club. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution. Please make the check payable to The Tisch Brain Tumor Center. Mail to: The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Circle 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Long family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.