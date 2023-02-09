Wilson Snowden

CURRITUCK - Wilson Walker Snowden, 80, of Currituck, NC died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Norfolk, VA February 3, 1943, to the late William Henry Snowden and Grace Walker Snowden and was the husband of Barbara Blythe Snowden of the residence. He was a farmer and a US Coast Guard Veteran and served as a Currituck magistrate. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church where he served on the Finance Committee, Board of Deacons and Sunday School Superintendent. He was recently awarded the NC Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He was a former chairman of County Commissioners; founding member and former Chief of the Crawford Township Fire Department; a member of the Currituck Ruritan Club for sixty years; charter member of the Currituck Wildlife Guild; and a member of the Currituck Historical Society and the Albemarle Tractors Association. He helped with acquisitions for The Whalehead Club, helped to create the Maritime Museum; helped collect artifacts for the Wildlife Education Center; and helped organize the Currituck Boat Program.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Snowden Hayford and husband Brett; and a grandson, Thad Hayford all of Huntersville, NC.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Walker Family Cemetery in Currituck with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. A visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 284 Maple Road, Maple, NC, and at other times at their cottage. Memorial donations may be made to the Crawford Township Fire Department, 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock, NC 27958, or Currituck Maritime Museum, 1140 Village Lane, Corolla, NC 2927, or the charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Snowden family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.Twifordfh.com.
