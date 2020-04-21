Wilton Bray

Wilton H. Bray
ELIZABETH CITY - Wilton Holmes Bray, age 90, of 301 Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence. A native of Camden County, he was born November 7, 1929 to the late Joe Bray and Mary Holmes Bray and was the husband of Virginia Mathis Bray. He served his country honorably in both the US Coast Guard and the US National Guard. He retired from the NC Department of Transportation as the County Engineer; was an active member of Berea Baptist Church; a member of Hall Masonic Lodge #53 AF & AM; and the EC Bodies York Rites and OES Chapter #44. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In addition to Virginia, his wife of sixty-seven years, Wilton is survived by his daughters, Barbara Andrews (Richard) of Raleigh, and Mary Grace Luton of Elizabeth City; his son, Dr. Joseph C. Bray of Saint-Leger-sous-la-Boussiere, France; grandchildren, Adrienne Andrews Morgan, Brent Andrews and Austin Luton; and great grandchildren, Logan Morgan and Riley Morgan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Bray.
A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Berea Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Jason Wise. We invite our family and friends to join the service via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/bereaone.org/ Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bray family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.