Winford LyCurtis Spellman, 73, of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Shawboro, NC. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Winford is leaving his legacy to live on with his wife Sharon W Spellman of NY, his only son Andrell David (Tyhisha), stepson Jason Joseph (Arleen), NY; two daughters, Jamie Marie, NC, Amber Janene (Dale), NC; two sisters Brenda Stephenson, VA; Darlene Moody, MD, Myra Bass (Anthony), VA; life long brother/friend Alonzo Duff along with his beloved grandchildren, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family including predeceased nephew Robin and his sister Sandra Wilson. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
