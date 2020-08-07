Winfred Carroll Abbott
ELIZABETH CITY - Winfred Carroll Abbott entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. We ask that you please call the funeral home for attendance. The service will be streamed live from the website. Viewing will take place on Friday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Carroll is survived by: son, Ricky Abbott(Ana) of East Elmhurst, NY; daughter, Michelle Abbott of Camden, NC; stepson, Roland Shannon of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Christine Stevenson, Shari Abbott, Kyra Smith and Kyle Smith; three great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Mercer (Arnold) of Wappingers Falls, NY; brother, Carlton Abbott, Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers funeral home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Abbott family.