Our beloved mother and grandmother, Wyoming B. Sutton, age 98, died on August 31, 2021, at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Celebration of life will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. She was born May 8, 1923 to the late Ervin and Inez Boyd. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a beacon of light to all who knew her. She was a faithful member of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church where she served as an usher and as a deaconess. She leaves to cherish her memory 7 children, Joyce Davis, Ronald Sutton (Margaret), Randy Sutton (Mary), Curtis Sutton (Patricia), Jimmie Sutton(Yolanda), Michael Sutton, and Kathy Davis; 2 grandaughters whom she raised, Deborah Harris (Michael) and Sharntel Sutton.
