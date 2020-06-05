Yonnetta Carol Sutton
RICHMOND, VA - USN RET. Yonnetta Carol Sutton, 57 of Richmond, VA departed from this earthly life on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Bishop David Hill, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Covid-19 restrictions still apply.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Lorenzo Sutton; her mother, Patricia Sessoms White; her father, Thurman Ray Lamb; her children, Termonte' Dance of New Mexico, TerNika Dance of Elizabeth City, NC, Staff Sergeant (DS) TerRay Dance of South Carolina and TerRina Dance of Richmond, VA; her stepchildren, Keele Mercer and Darrius Mercer, JaniKque Gilyard, Keisha & Devon Mosby, Lorenzo Hunt and Brandon Smith; eighteen grandchildren; siblings, Angela Lamb of Raleigh, NC, Johnnique Young (Justin) and Lasheva Sessoms of Richmond, VA, Candice Hill of California, Sheree Lamb of Elizabeth City, NC and Alvin B. Hill, Jr of California; sister-in-love, Lukita James of Richmond, VA; brother-in-love, John D. White, Jr., of Richmond, VA and a very special daughter-in-love, Shaquail Clark of Charlottesville, Va; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.