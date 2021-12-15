Yvonne Elizabeth Boykin
ELIZABETH CITY - Ms. Yvonne Elizabeth Boykin entered eternal rest on December 9, 2021, at the Citadel in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
She was the daughter of Oliver A. Boykin, Wilmington, North Carolina, and the late Mary Elizabeth Proctor. She was also pre-deceased by one sister, Vanessa Boykin Ivey.
A Memorial Service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Masks are still required for all services.
Yvonne leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Evoria Boykin, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; one son, Ricky Turner, Goldsboro, North Carolina; one sister, Juanita Boykin Baum (Joe), Elizabeth City, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Iyani Melson, Cincere Boykin, Saeyan Perry and Amir Turner all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
