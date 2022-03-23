Yvonne Marie Smith Lawyer, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away on Friday March 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Yvonne was born in Hanover, PA on April 30, 1941 to the late Lester Mark Smith and Margaret Agatha Groft Smith and was married just shy of twenty-five years to the love of her life, the late Floyd S. Lawyer. She retired from Utz Quality Foods and was a 1960 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, PA, was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus and was a First Lady of a Grand Knight. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge BPOE 763. Yvonne dedicated life to her family, but it was her definition of family that set her apart. She opened her heart and mind and put others’ needs as her priority bringing them to her circle of hope, always proving that positivity could bring benefits and blessings. To that end, she volunteered tirelessly for the Hanover Majorette/Dance Corp, the American Cancer Society, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to name a few. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. To know her was to love her, to trust her and to look to her for inspiration. She mentored young girls as a Girl Scout Leader for over fifteen years. She was a ready ear for listening and a shining example of overcoming challenges. Difficulties were opportunities and she continually set that example. Yvonne is survived by two daughters, Deborah Marie Lawyer and Brenda Ann Marie Lawyer Layden (and her husband, Jonathan, who was a perfect model of a son); her beloved cat, Portia; three grandchildren, Timothy E. Miller (fiancée Ariel Chambers), James M. Miller, and Kristi L. Miller; and the circle of family and friends who loved her. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick M. Smith. The family extends a special thanks for the love and care that Dr. Marc Hirsh and his staff have shown for their mother over the last twenty years. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Father Nick Cottrell. The family will receive friends briefly after the service at the funeral home and then at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. A Celebration of Life will take place in Hanover, PA at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 22323, New York, NY 10087 ( https://givenow.lls.org/give/394054/#!/donation/checkout ). Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Yvonne Lawyer. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.