Yvonne S. Powers

Frances Yvonne Stepp Powers, age 81, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in North Carolina on August 28, 1940 to the late G. V. Stepp and Eunice McMurray Stepp, she was the widow of Calvin Holden Powers. Mrs. Powers was a teacher in the Currituck County School System and taught Home Economics at the high school. She dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her husband, son and their family pets. Their family farm and land held a very special place in her heart. A great storyteller of the good old days, she possessed a quick wit about her and had numerous quotes and sayings that she shared with others. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, John William Powers, and her dog, Penny. She loved her extended family, her friends and neighbors all who will miss her deeply. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Moyock Cemetery with the Rev. Darryl Stallings officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Powers family. Memorial donations may be made to the Currituck Animal Shelter, 140 Aviation Parkway, Barco, NC 27917. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Powers or to send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
