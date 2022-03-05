Yvonne Sawyer

MOYOCK - Yvonne "Lola" Springle Sawyer, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on March 3rd, 2022, surrounded by family. She loved Tulls Bay where she lived all her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Earl Springle and Bonnie Luton Springle, as well as her daughter in law Heather King. Yvonne is survived by her loving husband Albert "Bert" Sawyer Jr.; daughter Mary Margaret Lynch (Chase); son Sean King; four grandchildren Kylie, Piper, Ellie, & Sawyer; siblings, Kathlyn Romm, Bonnie Scarborough and William "Bill" Earl Springle Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Yvonne was a member of Moyock Baptist Church. She graduated from Great Bridge High School and Madison College. She will always be remembered for the years she devoted to her career in Banking but was just as well known for being an amazing cook, hostess, and for her love of reading.
Anyone who was lucky enough to know Yvonne will have a favorite story of her witty humor to reminisce about. Please share these with her family.
Her immense love for family and friends, her grandchildren, and extended family was unparalleled. Yvonne leaves us with a beautiful legacy of a life well lived.
The family would like to recognize and sincerely thank Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, Nurses Liz, Amber, Mary and Mary as well as all of the friends and family that supported her during her 36 years fighting cancer.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held later this summer at her home on Tulls Bay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moyock Public Library, 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.