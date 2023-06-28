Zaneta Cowell Taylor, age 75 of 108 Mercer Drive, Camden, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the early hours of the morning at the residence of her daughter Erika Mayo of Camden, surrounded by family. Her death while bringing agonizing pain to her family, brought an end to the nearly three-month separation from Zaneta’s beloved husband Rodney Webster Taylor, who made his earthly transition on March 31, 2023. Zaneta was the first child and first daughter of fourteen siblings born to her late parents Cardwell Cowell Sr. and Sudie Mae Mercer Cowell in Belcross, NC. She was educated in the public-school systems of Camden County. Fulfilling her desire to help people, she successfully completed COA’s nursing program becoming a licensed registered nurse. Her nursing career included working at Albemarle Hospital as well as other health related agencies in Pasquotank County. Her dedication and devotion to her health care clients did not go unnoticed - Zaneta was awarded the Long Leaf Pine Award in January of 2008. This award is from the Governor’s office for recipients who have shown exemplary service to the state of North Carolina and their communities. In addition to her nursing license, Zaneta attended. ECSU earning a BA degree in Sociology/Social Work. Zaneta is survived by her daughters: Tonya Hughes Harris, Elizabeth City, NC and Erika Spellman Mayo, Camden, NC; sons: Joel “Jody” Taylor, Dallas, TX, and Jason(Lataja) Taylor, Oxen Hill, MD; Sisters: Debra Cowell White(Wallace), Elizabeth City, NC, Rev. Toni “Antoinette” Cowell, Atlanta, GA, Angela Kay Cowell, Hopkinsville, KY, Pastor Dirlene Cowell Cannon, La Plata, MD, Shirlene Cowell, Decatur, GA; sisters-in-law, Deborah Cowell (Nicholas Sr, deceased), Camden, NC, Barbara Taylor Woods, Capital Heights, MD; sister like-friend Kathy Sims, Atlanta, GA; Brothers: Larry Cowell (Erma), Hopkinsville, KY, Willis Ray Cowell (JoAnn), Camden, NC, Rev. Dale Cowell (Cynthia), Elizabeth City, NC, Anthony Cowell (Louise Etheridge), Elizabeth City, NC, Minister Cardwell Cowell Jr. (Nicole), Elizabeth City, NC, brothers-in-law: Rev. Oscar E. Butts (Gail Cowell Butts, deceased) and Frederick (Lillian “Cookie”) Taylor, Largo, MD; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grands and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 30th at New Sawyer’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 312 Sleepy Hollow Road Camden, NC 27921 with the Rev. D. Stefan Gregory officiating and delivering the eulogy. Burial will be at the Butts Family Cemetery in Camden. A visitation will be held Thursday June 29th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. At other times family and friends will be received at the residence of Zaneta’s daughter Erika Spellman Mayo 107 Woodland Way Camden, NC. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Cowell and Taylor families.
