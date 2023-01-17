Carova

The headlights of four-wheel-drive vehicles light the way on the beach road that serves as the only access in and out of Carova.

 Josee Molavil photo

Editor’s note: This is the second in a multi-part special series.

CAROVA — At milepost 16 on the Currituck Outer Banks, a house called the Laughing Gull sticks out like a sore thumb, sitting so far out on the beach that cars have to weave around it to get by. It seems like it’s closer to washing away with each crashing wave.