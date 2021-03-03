NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion baseball team is set for its first road test of the 2021 season, when it pays a visit to No. 17 East Carolina today.
First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.
Today’s contest marks the 63rd meeting between the two teams. ODU holds a 32-30 advantage over ECU.
The last time the Monarchs and Pirates met was a midweek game on April 24, 2019, where ODU fell, 10-7 at home.
ODU head coach Chris Finwood is nearing his 250th win as the Monarch skipper. Entering the Monarchs (5-2) midweek game versus ECU, Finwood is at 248 Monarch wins.
With 14 RBIs, Andy Garriola ranks fifth in the nation in that category. He notched a game-high five on Tuesday, Feb. 23 against Norfolk State. As a team, ODU has notched 25 doubles, good for second-most in the nation. The Monarchs have compiled 75 runs through seven games, fifth-most in the country. Fifty of ODU’s 75 runs came in its four-game series against Norfolk State on the opening week of the 2021 season.
The Pirates (6-1) are coming off a weekend series against Georgia Southern, in which they won two of the three contests against the Eagles. Prior to that, the Pirates opened the season with a series sweep over ODU’s previous opponent, Rhode Island and a midweek win over No. 25 Duke.
ECU was picked to finish atop the American Athletic Conference standings, with three Pirate student-athletes were named to the Preseason All-Conference team.
SOCCER
Djibril Doumbia (Boulder, Colo.) of the Old Dominion men’s soccer team was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by league officials. All league weekly awards are presented by Surf & Turf Golf. Yesterday, Doumbia was named to the National Team of the Week by College Soccer News.
In ODU’s season opener at William & Mary, Doumbia made a total of seven saves to help lift the Monarchs to a 1-0 victory over the Tribe. In all, Doumbia faced 15 W&M shots and 10 corners. Doumbia made five first half saves, tacking on two in the second frame.
— Old Dominion athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas released its 2020-21 men’s basketball awards ahead of the start of the 2021 Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday.
The 2020-21 all-conference awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches.
Jonathan McFall led the Hawks with being selected as Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year. The Nassau, Bahamas native is the first from Chowan to collect Defensive Player of the Year honors in Conference Carolinas.
McFall was also selected to the Second Team All-Conference after finishing sixth overall in points (17.1), fourth in rebounds (6.3), fourth in field goal percentage (52.8%), first in blocks (1.6), and fourth in steals (1.5).
Joining McFall on the All-Conference team is Jaedon Willis and Jaylen Dilliard, both making Third Team selections. Willis averaged 17.3 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the floor. Dilliard averaged 14.2 points a game while shooting 58.3% from the floor and 50.0% from deep.
KJ Jones II of Emmanuel was named conference men’s player of the year.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2020-21 women’s basketball awards ahead of the start of the 2021 Women’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday.
The 2020-21 all-conference awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches.
Monique Jones earns Third Team All-Conference honors for the Hawks. Jones makes the list after finishing third in the league in rebounds with 9.2 rebounds per game. Jones also tallied 9.3 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this season.
Jones becomes the second Hawk to be named all-conference after Mariah Coker was selected last season.
Shanika Peterkin of Barton College was named league women’s player of the year.
— Chowan athletics