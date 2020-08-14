Bribes and bounties: They are the front end and the back end of corruption.
President Trump has known since February that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban for killing American troops — it was part of his daily briefing. Since February, Trump has talked with Putin at least eight times, without mentioning the reported bounties. Nor has he directed an investigation of the allegations. Why not? Why doesn’t Trump express America’s outrage against Russian bounties on the heads of American soldiers?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell helped lift sanctions on a Russian oligarch and friend of Putin, Oleg Deripaska, and his aluminum company, Rusal. Deripaska and his company were hit with sanctions for interference in our 2016 elections. Lobbyists for Deripaska then began a campaign to lift the sanctions, working through the U.S. Treasury Department.
The House of Representatives, with a big bipartisan majority, declined to lift the sanctions. Then the proposal went to the Senate, where McConnell and his Republican cronies killed it, paving the way for Trump to lift the sanctions. Big money for Deripaska, Putin’s crony. Why would Trump do that? To support McConnell’s re-election campaign.
In exchange for Deripaska promising to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in McConnell‘s home state, Kentucky, where, of course, McConnell is up for re-election this year, McConnell chaperoned the measure through the Senate, where the sanctions were dropped. Subsequently, Deripaska announced that Rusal was building a $200 million plant in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky.
The next month, Deripaska’s chief lobbyist, David Vitter, who used to be a Republican senator from Louisiana, was pleased to learn that his wife would be nominated to a federal judgeship after all. Her nomination, which had been withering in a pile for almost two years because she was so obviously unqualified for the position, was pulled out by McConnell and expedited. Voila! Wendy Vitter is a federal judge! A lifetime appointment.
McConnell’s office, of course, says that lifting the sanctions had nothing to do with a Rusal plant being built in Kentucky. And the new federal judge, Wendy Vitter, has no comment.
Why does that matter? Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court denied a request from Fair Wayne Bryant to hear a review of his life sentence for allegedly stealing a pair of clippers.
Twenty years ago, Bryant’s car broke down on an unfamiliar road, and he walked to the nearest house looking for assistance. The homeowner didn’t answer the doorbell, so Bryant went into the carport looking for a gas can. The homeowner called the sheriff.
The officers arrested Bryant for stealing a pair of hedge clippers they found in his car. Bryant told them the clippers belonged to his wife, but he admitted going into the carport. The officers arrested the then 38-year-old Black man, and he was sentenced to life in prison. He has served 20 years in Angola prison for stealing a pair of hedge clippers.
Why? Because in the years after the end of the Civil War, some states enacted laws allowing jail sentences for petty theft and other minor violations, and extremely harsh sentences if the offender had previous convictions. Keeping Black men and women in dire poverty led to small thefts driven by hunger and need, and “habitual offender” laws put them in jail for absurdly long sentences.
Those same laws allowed prisons to hire out inmates for labor. So, while Bryant’s incarceration cost the state many thousands of dollars, it also allowed prison wardens and local sheriffs to collect wages for prison labor. In Bryant’s case, who had earlier convictions for which he spent time in prison, the habitual offender law allowed him to be imprisoned for life for stealing a pair of hedge clippers.
Over the past 20 years, Bryant has appealed his sentence all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court where, last week, a majority of the judges voted to affirm the sentence. It’s an absurdly harsh sentence, grossly out of proportion to the crime, but it was affirmed by a court in a state known for its history of white supremacy and Black oppression. Business as usual.
And now Louisiana has federal Judge Wendy Vitter. Bribes and bounties.
Martha A. Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.