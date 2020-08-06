'Oh The Places You'll Go'

Editor’s Note: Published below is the remarks given by Perquimans County High School Class of 2020 salutatorian Allison Copeland at the Pirates’ commencement ceremony.
Good evening everyone.
Wow how the time has flown- 13 years ago, this day seemed as if it would never come.
Two months ago, this day also seemed as if it would never come. Fellow graduates, we made it. Parents, teachers, faculty, and staff, you also made it. It has been said time and time again that the class of 2020 would be a special one.
Boy did they get it right! Having our senior year stripped away from us with a new normal is something that we could have never imagined.
We have endured endless zoom calls, picked up countless learning packets, sacrificed valuable time with childhood friends, measured the six-foot distance that allows us to leave our homes, said goodbye to our high school home through the windows of our cars, dreamed of that final prom and that championship.
Even though the end of our journey at Perquimans County High School wasn’t as expected, we have endured.
Tonight, we leave Perquimans County High School one last time. There is no doubt in my find that the graduating class of 2020 will be remembered forever.
Tomorrow we begin a new journey, some of us are going to college, some to the workforce or the military, actually a few people who could not be here tonight have already begun their journey in life. I know that no matter the circumstances, you will all do extraordinary things in life!
As Dr. Seuss says, “Oh the places you will go”.
So, I will be honest with you all, when I wrote this speech, we had technically “graduated” from high school and it should have been summertime. No one told me that even after you graduate it is hard to kick that little thing called senioritis.
Not to mention I constantly suffer from a severe case of…. procrastination. So, I watched thousands of commencement speeches online from JK Rolling’s at Harvard to this guy name Henry who was graduating in New Jersey. However, I realized that this is not a typical commencement ceremony. Most of us have already started our journeys and for some of us, our college careers begin in just a few days. I am not going to tell just tell you to shoot for the stars and follow your dreams. Of course, that is wonderful advice! At the time, I had no clue how I could possibly sum up the thirteen years we have spent together, sprinkling in words of encouragements and love while also giving you all life changing advice in just a short speech. Well the truth is. I can’t.
I can’t even begin to sum up our 4 years at Perquimans County High School and really 18 years of life together. I can’t retell every special moment in every classroom for the past 13 years of our lives. Every teacher that inspired us and taught us that learning was more than just books and tests.
Every playground friendship that turned into forever. The countless end of the year celebrations and the “Have a great summer” from friends in our year books. The many lunchroom negotiations of people always asking if they can have your extra chicken nuggets or unopened fruit.
Screaming at the top of our lungs “Failure is not an option” or “PQ U know” at every middle school pep rally. That victory celebration after a successful and extremely messy trench warfare. All of those popsicles and ice cream parties and laughs.
The trip to the roller-skating rink and thinking that we were so grown as we walked across that middle school stage. The feeling of being nervous, scared, and excited all at the same time as we entered those intimidating High School doors for the first time.
Our first day, pep rally, spirit week, picture day, competition, performance, and first sports game. And then we did it all again, and again, and again. Before we knew it, those firsts became our lasts. Things got serious. Writing essays, taking the SAT and ACT, staying up until all hours of the night studying for that big exam.
We grew up. Where did the time go? All those things may not sum up your time as a Perquimans County student, but I know one thing is for certain. We are all beginning on a journey, and we are remembering a sweet past.
Our lives are changing as we are no longer being asked, “Who are you going to be for character day?” but instead, “Who are you going to be today?”. We will no longer be asked “What do you want to be when you grow up?” instead we will have to answer “What do you want to be?”
As the questions have changed, so have we and I am certain that we are prepared to set out on whatever path lies ahead.
So here we are, the countless lessons we have learnt from Perquimans County High School will stick with us forever. We have grown and matured and taken many life lessons from what we were taught in and out of the classroom.
A few that I wanted to make sure and point out are related to an ongoing issue that we had several class meetings revolve around and that almost every morning announcement made sure we knew. Ladies, leggings are not pants. And Nike shorts are considered too short for school and professional settings.
Thank you, Mr. Price and Mrs. Blanchard, for reminding us that you should always dress for success. But more importantly as the years have passed, we learned that we were more than just a class, we are a family.
There is so much more. But as I said, I can’t sum up the amazing years we have shared together in this short speech.
And wait!! I haven’t even begun to encourage you yet!
My aunt gave me a book and I thought I would share a bit of it with you all. It is written by a famous American author who has been encouraging us throughout the years already.
Read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” By Dr. Seuss (I would actually read from the book)- “Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away! You have brains in you head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the guy or girl who’ll decide where to go. You’ll look up and down streets. Look ‘em over with care.
About some you will say, “I don’t choose to go there.” With your head full of brains and shoes full of feet, you’re too smart to go down and not-so-good street. And you may not find any you’ll want to go down.
In that case, of course, you’ll head straight out of town. It’s opener there in the wide open air. Out there things can happen and frequently do to people as brainy and footsy as you. And when things start to happen, don’t worry. Don’t stew. Just go right along. You’ll start happening too. OH! THE PLACES YOU’LL GO!”
So now the sappy part. We made it, the day we have all worked so hard towards for the past twelve years of our lives.
Even though it may seem as if the end of this chapter in our book is the hardest goodbye, I say we should make it the sweetest hello.
Remembering, forgetting not one moment, choosing to never let go of those lessons and memories as we celebrate a promising future. As we leave here today this cycle starts again and we will become freshman once more, but this time in life. Every person in this room has a special place in my heart.
I think I speak for the entire Class when I say that none of this would have been possible without family, friends, teachers and the amazing Perquimans County School district staff, thank you all so much for your love and support over the years.
In Oh the Places You’ll Go” we see that no path is completely straight. This is so true; life is not linear. I pray that as each of us set out on our paths from A to B our roads will cross once again.
To wrap this up, I leave you with one last bit of encouragement and advice.
If you must………. procrastinate. I am sure that someone somewhere has done a study proving that you actually do your best work at the last minute and under pressure….
This speech was made in part by a bit of procrastination of course. I am just kidding. But like procrastination, life can throw some unexpected things at the last minute. Leaving you up until all hours of the night trying to figure out life’s next big problem.
But believe me, you… are…. capable of tackling any and everything. Class of 2020, you have already proven that you are capable of overcoming anything.
In life there will constantly be challenges, but-
Read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” problems page until end- “On and on you will hike. And I know you’ll hike far and face up your problems whatever they are. You’ll get mixed up, of course, as you already know.
You’ll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go. So be sure when you step. Step with care and great tact and remember that Life’s a Great Balancing Act. Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left.
And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and ¾ percent guaranteed) KID, YOU’LL MOVE MOUNTAINS! So….. be your name (just students in audiences names) Ja’Dazah, Lizzy, Landon, Ashantee, Claribel or KeShaun, you’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So…… get on your way!”
I can’t wait to see the great places you all will go.
Thank you, Class of 2020! I love you all!
God Bless.