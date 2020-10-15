Down East Preservation needs the public’s help in identifying the descendants of a family that lived in a home on East Gale Street, in Edenton.
Recently, employees removed a mantel on a house being restored.
“(We) found these incredible images staring back at us. East Gale Street was the heart of the Black community in town and features incredible architectural history as well as a rich history of those that lived there,” the company’s Facebook post said.
Based on the clothing these photos seem to range from the 1880s to around 1920.
Based on Facebook comments, the photos are believed to belong to the Bonner family.
One picture was part of a program featuring evangelist Mary L. Williams of Norfolk, Virginia.
East Gale Street will be part of an upcoming tour.
The Edenton Historical Commission will present a program on Oct. 24 highlighting the preservation efforts on East Gale Street.
Sam Dixon (in the morning programs), Anne-Marie Knighton and Elizabeth Bryant (in the afternoon programs) open the discussion on the redevelopment of the North Oakum neighborhoods. Dawson Tyler, of Down East Preservation, and Larry McLaughlin, of Old House Restoration, will discuss the work they have carried out on this street.
The program concludes outside historic Kadesh AME Zion Church where Audry Bond and members of the congregation will share the history of the church and plans for its restoration.
What is unique to the overall story of East Gale Street is the synergy that came from a discussion at the Town of Edenton’s Preservation Commission meeting several years ago. The committee responded to a request to destroy by burning two structures, one of which was known to committee member Tom Newbern. Newbern was aware of the historic nature of the two-story house on the corner of North Oakum and East Gale streets. Likely built by Hannibal Badham Jr. in 1895, this house and others built by the Badham family on East Gale Street reflect both the building skills and economic influence of the family in this predominantly African American neighborhood.
To lose the two-story house on the corner, according to Newbern, would be losing a part of the history of the neighborhood. The Preservation Commission decided further study was needed before acting on the request to burn.
Bryant, Town of Edenton Director of Planning and Community Development, enlisted the assistance of Reid Thomas, noted architectural expert, and others to evaluate the building. They determined that the building, indeed, could be returned to a state of habitation. Further, that it should be restored, not burned.
The Edenton Preservation Commission voted unanimously that this corner house should be saved as it is an important part of East Gale Street and Edenton’s history.
The Oct. 24 program is an outside, walking program. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, particularly social distancing, the program can only accommodate 15 people at each of the four times the program is offered. Contact the Penelope Barker House 252-482-7800.
Program cost is $25. All money raised by this program will go to the preservation efforts of the Edenton Historical Commission.