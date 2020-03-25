The November election is seven months away, but I feel like I’ve won already.
My next president, and yours, too, will be an Old White Guy, just like me. Not only that, the choices include two of the most hated sub-populations in the republic: a billionaire and a career politician!
Six months ago, who could have believed that two, septuagenarian caucasian dudes would be battling to be the leader of the free world?
Voters had a demographic smorgasbord of two dozen choices just three months before.
There was a young, gay man; Asian and Latino men; a black man; old, white women; middle-aged white and black women and young women, Latino and white.
Maureen Dowd, the New York Times’ red-headed liberal scold, penned an op-ed column as the Democratic candidates’ debates began, entitled, “Requiem for White Men.”
“White male privilege is out of fashion these days,” wrote Dowd. “Yet, we are awash in nostalgia for it.”
Hold on, Mo’. Maybe what we are nostalgic for is the optimism about the future born in the wake of America’s decisive victory in World War II. That’s what two candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, share: growing up the 1950s and 60s when the future seemed limitless, America was the protector of the world, and men could be counted on to take care of things.
All the other candidates sounded so grim on the debate stage.
Except for two guys born during the “crossfire hurricane” of World War II.
It’s looking like a pretty good decade for Old White Guys.
Until the coronavirus intervened and postponed everything, Mick Jagger (76) and the Rolling Stones were planning a U.S. tour starting May 8.
Warren Buffett, who turns 90 on Aug. 30, is a rock star of investing with his own Woodstock in Omaha, Nebraska where tens of thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders convene each spring. Instead of arriving in Volkswagen Beetles, they fly in on private jets.
Al Pacino (79) and Robert DeNiro (76) are killing it at the box office or on Netflix.
The second decade of the 21st century made Dowd look prophetic about Old White Guys.
Harvey Weinstein helped ignite the MeToo Movement with revelations of his predatory behavior toward women. Jeffrey Epstein’s predations landed him in a New York jail cell where he died.
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, (87), who clad his inmates in pink, lost his bid for reelection after 24 years, then faced contempt of court charges.
Alabama Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore, (73), was removed from the court a second time in 2016 amid charges of molesting young women during his judicial career.
Hollywood director Michael Moore (no relation) told “Rolling Stone Magazine” that white people “are not good people.” He advised crossing the street if you see three or more white men headed down the sidewalk in your direction.
Some women, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., claim sexism doomed the female candidates running for president this year.
Here’s the truth: sometimes women have bad ideas and lousy policy prescriptions, just like anybody else. Warren’s wealth tax was a terrible idea. Kamala Harris’ reparations was a divisive policy. Amy Klobuchar supported a $15 minimum wage, imposed by federal fiat, another bad idea. The same thing is sometimes true of black, Asian, Latino and homosexual candidates: they promote bad or unpopular ideas, like open borders, confiscating guns, summarily canceling all student debt. Voting against Warren, Sanders, Harris, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Yang and Castro does not make me a sexist, a racist, an anti-Semite, a homophobe or a xenophobe.
I’m ready to vote for a pro-growth, fiscally conservative woman when she runs for the presidency. I won’t vote for her because she is female.
Some of the punditocracy believes Biden will appoint Harris, a Democratic senator from California, as his vice-presidential running mate, checking two boxes in Democratic identity politics with a black female. Imagine this. If Biden wins, but dies in his first term at the average life expectancy of 78.6 for Old White Guys, we’d suddenly have President Harris in 2022.
Under the 22nd Amendment, she could run for re-election as an incumbent in 2024 and again in 2028. Kamala Harris would become the longest-serving American president since Franklin Roosevelt.
Stranger things have happened.
Remember, you read it here first.