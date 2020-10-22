Olive Branch to celebrate Women's Day Oct 22, 2020 Oct 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olive Branch MBCOlive Branch Missionary Baptist Church will host a Women’s Day event outdoors in the church parking lot Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Kimberly Williams Griffin will be the speaker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Olive Branch Kimberly Williams Griffin Mbc Missionary Baptist Church Christianity Parking Lot Event Woman Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Readers Choice 2020 What 2 Watch Albemarle Business Directory Coast Guard 2020 Home and Garden Albemarle Magazine Fall 2020 Camden Citizen News Vision 2020 Albemarle Business Directory Veterans Day Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police seek suspect in weekend homicideUDC: It does not own Confederate statueBack to (kind of) normal: ECPPS students back in classroomLofts raffle winner named: Curtice's 'funny feeling' pays offAttempted murder suspect arrested in EdentonCrimewatch, Oct. 2-13Betty SavagePasquotank Sheriff CrimewatchChowan mulls removal of sunken vesselPolice blotter, Sept. 18-Oct. 7 Images