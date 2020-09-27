When my Marjorie and I visit Elizabeth City and drive around looking over the neighborhoods we lived in, and in some cases were responsible for developing, and see the condition of the streets my first question is: Where did the money go to maintain them?
That the former city manager, Rich Olson, said in one of his parting messages before leaving that he was more protective of residents blew my mind.
Granted, Olson had a knack for doing certain things, but he was a very poor manager when it came to recognizing that businesses provide the bulk of the money which keeps the wheels of the city from coming off. He was misguided about who paid the bills and makes the city’s wheels turn.
Our city, like our national government, is a nonprofit business, and we expect it to be managed accordingly.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
‘Brian’s Song’ has message we need right now
I remember during the early 1970s watching the movie “Brian’s Song.” The movie was about the friendship of two football players (one black and one white) who played for the Chicago Bears.
Today, there is renewed interest in the story because of the passing of Gale Sayers, the African American who was friends with Brian Piccolo.
Right now there is great racial unrest and violence shaking both our cities and our nation. We have hurtful rhetoric being spewed out like a toxic fog that does not help the situation at all.
The movie “Brian’s Song” and the story it was based on is a very powerful example of how we can all build bridges, not burn them.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City
Well if Trump said it, it must be true, right?
Being the “king,” Donald Trump is obviously right-on when he denies the reality of climate change.
The scientists and dedicated environmentalists are just as obviously wrong. They are certainly all Democrats who are therefore as ignorant about climate change as they are about everything else.
Trump is king. Trump is the chosen one. He knows everything about everything. Anything anybody claims to know about climate change is a hoax, a scam, fake news.
For some odd reason, I — an independent voter — find no comfort in this. How about you?
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Council, mayor should never vote themselves raise
I don’t believe the mayor and City Council of Elizabeth City should ever be able to vote themselves a raise. It’s like putting a fox in a henhouse; a fox does what he wants to when he wants to.
We should have a vote yearly, not only on who’s running but also how much they think they’re worth.
I talked to a lot of people and they all think this is outrageous.
JUDY TRIPP
Elizabeth City