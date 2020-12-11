An unannounced food giveaway earlier this week was more evidence of the growing hunger crisis throughout the Albemarle.
In under three hours on Monday, Dec. 7, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center gave away 450 boxes of food to area seniors. The boxes of cheese, sausages, milk and other products were given away during an event that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 but had to be postponed.
The event was delayed after an expected delivery to Food Bank of the Albemarle did not happen that day, the senior center’s superintendent Stacy Williams said at the time. The giveaway would be made up later, she said.
The originally scheduled event was publicized in advance; whereas, Dec. 7’s giveaway happened so suddenly there was no time for a widespread announcement.
“There was no advertising for this event,” Williams said.
That’s because on Dec. 7 the senior center received the boxes from the food bank on short notice. The only advertising that could be done was to call area churches and to post the sudden giveaway on social media, Williams said.
Turned out that was enough to get the word out: Residents formed a traffic line from Church Street to the rear entrance of the senior center.
“I just can’t believe how fast it went,” Williams said, of the food boxes.
After residents stopped at the rear entrance, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation employees loaded the boxes into their cars. Because the boxes also included many perishable items, it was important to distribute them Dec. 7.
“We knew we had to give them out today,” Williams said, speaking that day.
Monday’s event marked the second food giveaway the senior center had held within 30 days. The first was on Tuesday, Nov. 24, but held in the parking lot at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center. The center gave away 450 boxes of food that day, too.
Williams said the response by seniors at both events is indicative of the seriousness of the area’s hunger crisis.
“I think it shows there is a great need” for food distribution, Williams said. “Just look at the turnout” on Dec. 7.
Earlier in November nearly 1,200 families received a free box of food during a food giveaway and COVID-19 testing event held at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Center.
That day, Food Bank of the Albemarle distributed about 30,000 pounds of food to area residents.
In October, the food bank also gave away food to struggling residents at a free drive-through flu shot clinic hosted by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Liz Reasoner, director of Food Bank of the Albemarle, said in November that the area is holding more and more food drives for a reason. It’s because hunger has reached a crisis level in the region.
“In late 2019, we were experiencing some of the lowest food insecurity and unemployment levels we had seen in over a decade,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March, added fuel to an already growing fire, as many families were forced out of work.
“COVID-19 has been a roller coaster for families working in the service industry,” Reasoner said. “Our region now sits at 21% food insecurity, putting more than 57,000 people in jeopardy.”