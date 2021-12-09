In a walk this week that included moving through the Edenton Waterfront, I had a horrifying moment.
As I passed by the town chambers, I looked up and saw four workpeople repairing the roof railings. These folk looked for a moment, in their attire, like brown men who did such labor as part of Colonial Edenton.
My horror came as I saw that these workers had no choice but to look at the confederate monument all day as they “beautified” city hall.
There was no way to scrape off old paint and put on a fresh coat without looking out at the green in front of them to complete the task.
Whether they feel the pain or not, I surely did. I’ve long ago realized that one of the ways I calm my rage about the continued existence of such symbols of the “false narratives” of our history, in all my travels, is by not really looking at them unless I must.
I speak about this as “functional avoidance.”
In today’s observations, I said to myself, “this ‘survival strategy,’ if I was in their role, doing their job, would not be an option.” It was sobering.
In 2021, is that how we want Edenton to look to passers by and people who are exploring the many wonderful aspects of our town? We can surely do better?
I came home from my walk and picked up this past week’s Chowan Herald, which actually had an exciting front-page story — about the Hayes Farm.
I was heartened to read Councilman Dixon’s comment, “The EVM Foundation will make sure that these buildings help tell the full and inclusive story of life in Edenton since the mid-18th century.”
This is a lofty goal that, if enacted, could allow Edenton to be a model for many cities, in the South and across the U.S.
Without a sense of urgency, however, it becomes another hollow promise. It is hard to sit with our Council’s decision to table its adoption of the Human Relations Commissions recommendation regarding the statue, for instance.
The impact is to delay and communicate a lack of understanding of what is at stake for our town, our state and, indeed, our country.
Perhaps more importantly, too many people are literally dying in this moment (more than 800 a day from COVID, alone; then there’s gun violence) partially due to a potentially dangerous avoidance and polarization that is challenging our democratic ideals.
Our collective institutional denial of the significance of our past, is literally killing us. I say this not as an attack, rather as a “wake up call/a warning”/ a call to reflection and action.
Our town needs to relocate the confederate statue in early 2022 as “urgent”/i.e., concrete evidence that the EVM Foundations’ powerful goal will be met throughout the town. The reconstruction of Kadesh Church, and of all of Gale Street, are other key priorities. I think also of the Golden Frinks House. There is so much richness in this “little” village.
A commitment to, and a plan for, how the statue will be moved from the council is an excellent first step. Think of it as “symbolic reparations,” a payment on the debt.
If the restoration of Hayes Farm happens without this step, it rings hollow to those of us who are descendants of enslaved persons and others from the early 1900’s who fought against the vestiges of self-proscribed white supremacy. It is my understanding that most current day Edenton residents support this idea. We can do this! Now!
Valerie Batts, PhD. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.