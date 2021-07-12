Currituck Sheriff
Joshua Dale Shifflett, 34, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 23 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Eric Andrew Dieck, 30, of the 300 block of Pond Road, Harbinger, was served three warrants for arrest June 21 for allowing livestock to run at large, allowing a prohibited public nuisance and violating the county’s leash law.
Ryan Christopher Seymore, 44, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a domestic violence hold.
Miguel Josiah Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane Lot 43, Barco, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Katie Danielle Boyer, 22, of the 31000 block of Kendale Road, Lewes, Delaware, was arrested June 27 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Terence Clinton Ridley, 57, of the 300 block of West 20th St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving without a license.
He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Dennise Durward Hitchcock, 71, of the 9300 block of Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Ursula Jamie Hitchcock, 58, of the 9300 block of Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.