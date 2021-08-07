My basic philosophy is to do one good deed a day for someone. It doesn’t have to be a family member or friend or someone I know.
There are many ways we can perform good deeds for our youth, the elderly, neighbors, a family member, a friend or, in many instances, someone you simply don’t know. It’s not always about money; it can be helping a senior or youth, or simply listening to some who has a real problem. It can also be just sending a card or providing good advice to someone in need.
I have stood in line in the grocery store on numerous occasions and witnessed individuals struggling to pay for their groceries. I’ve paid for their groceries or rendered other assistance without expecting anything in return. I believe that doing good deeds from your heart and spirit pay tremendous dividends.
In fact something “good” happened to me the other day that I thought I should share. My wife and I and a friend were having dinner at Applebee’s in Elizabeth City. As we were ordering from the menu, an individual approached and gave me a $100 Applebee’s food certificate. I had never seen this individual before and no, he didn’t work there.
I was so moved by this good deed from a stranger. I said to him that he was doing my job. “This is what I do,” I told him. He just smiled and walked away. Not only did he help me but he helped the waitress because she got a generous tip from us.
God blesses us with gifts so we can pass some of them on and help others. No good deed is too small. Join me in doing one good deed a day and I guarantee you our community will live up to its moniker “Harbor of Hospitality” because the first person it will help is you.
HEZEKIAH BROWN
Elizabeth City