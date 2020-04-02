One Message for Saint and Sinner: Trust Jesus

For centuries theologians have debated the meaning of Luke 9:27.
It is here we hear Jesus say “I tell you of a truth, there be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the kingdom of God.”
This reminds me that when men, even studied men, approach scripture through any other means than through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, we flounder for explanations. Let us take a moment and look at two things out of our text today that will reveal to us the kingdom of God and give each of us some help along the way.
In verse 29 we see the King of Kings return to His preincarnate Glory. Matthew 17:2 says he was “transfigured” which comes from the Greek word metamorphoo. The primary preposition “meta” means to occupy an intermediate position between two things.
The word “morphoo” means to fashion, as in clothe. As they watched Him span space and time between this world and His Kingdom these disciples saw Him occupying the intermediate place between the two.
There He was, adorned in all His Glory with His face shining as the sun, Matthew 17:2, and His garments shining, exceeding white as snow Mark 9:3! Many have asked why Jesus showed these disciples His Glory. I believe it was because He knew they would need help during all the trials they would face.
There is no better help than the reminder that, as believers, are following the Lord of Glory. I am convinced that during the times of trouble the saints of old faced, they sang with the psalmist “Ps 121:1 I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help”.
I can see these men as they were beaten, imprisoned and even worse, thinking back to this moment on this hill where they saw the Lord of Glory illuminated in His kingdom with two of His faithful subjects by His side. What help that must have been to them and what help it meant to be for us as well.
In verse 31 we see that Moses stood on this mount beside Jesus talking with Him “in glory”. The last time we saw Moses was back in Deuteronomy 34 as he was being denied access into the Promised Land by God.
The children of Israel had been given a new leader named Joshua. Often when Jesus quoted scripture, He referred to it as “Moses”, because Moses represents the law of God. The Hebrew name Joshua and the Greek name Jesus, both mean “deliverer”.
Friend, I want you to understand, all the law can do is bring you to the edge of the heavenly Promised Land, and then it must turn you over into the hands of the deliverer which is Jesus Christ the King of that heavenly kingdom. Because Moses is standing here we can now understand better what the Apostle Paul said in Romans 8 “For what the law could not do….God sending his own Son, could do. Moses, the follower of the law couldn’t get into the Promised Land, BUT Moses, the follower of Jesus did get in.
I don’t know about you, but it helped me when I realized that old murdering Moses got into heaven through faith in the Lord of Glory. You may ask, “Pastor how do you know Moses believed on Jesus as savior?”
The answer is found in Vs 31. They are discussing the greatest subject ever written sang about or proclaimed: the death of Jesus. You see dear reader, before He ever went to Calvary, His death was the focus of the law and the prophets, and when we see the king and His subjects here on this mountain they are still discussing the matter. If you have ever wondered what is going on in heaven, now you know that everyone there is still enamored with the cross and the Lamb Who was slain on it.
My prayer for you today dear saint is that God’s word has helped you as we peered into His Kingdom together, even if was just for a moment.
Dear sinner, I hope God’s word helped you understand the only way anyone will ever stand along side Jesus is through repentance towards and believing on Him as savior. There is only one message for both saint and sinner: trust Jesus and trust him today!
In the Love of Christ,
Pastor Greg Owenby, Bethel Baptist Hertford