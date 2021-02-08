One law enforcement officer in North Carolina was assaulted in 2019 with firearms, knives or similar sharp implements, according to FBI crime statistics.
In the South region, 45 officers were assaulted in such a manner, according to data released last fall. And from 2010 to 2019, the number of North Carolina law enforcement officers assaulted with knives or firearms was 16, the FBI reported.
Nationwide, 75 officers were assaulted with firearms or sharp implements while on duty in 2019, according to the study.
The total number of assaults on officers — with or without weapons — in the U.S. in 2019 reached 56,034, the FBI reported. Of that number, 8.8% involved knives or other cutting instruments; firearms, 5.6%; and other dangerous weapons, 15.9%.
A total of 48 officers nationwide were killed in felonious incidents in the line of duty that same year, the study said.