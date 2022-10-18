TODAY
One-stop voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts today at the 601 South Edenton Road, Hertford, at 8 a.m. Early voting will continue weekdays through Nov. 4 and will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.
FRIDAY
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Ghost Walk
The Masons will host the first-ever Ghost Walk in Hertford from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event will include five locations and highlight the lives of five Masons who lived in Perquimans County in the early 1900s. Tickets are $10 and available at Larry’s Drive In, Barley and Vine, and the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce. For information about wheelchair access, contact (252) 331-3535, (252) 339-4927 or (252) 313-0295.
SATURDAY
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Quaker monument
A ceremony rededicating the Quaker monument will be held at the corner of Church and Newby streets at 3 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host The Montgomery Family Trio at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. The Montgomery family has been singing gospel music throughout North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, for more than 50 years. A love offering for the group will be taken. Refreshments will follow the service.
Children of God
The Assembly of the Children of God Church will conclude its 38th annual Holy Convocation at 310 Market St., Hertford, Sunday, at 11 a.m.
OCT. 28
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.
Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.
OCT. 29
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Belvidere Day
The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held.
NOV. 1
Grief workshop
Evangelical Methodist Church will host the program, “Surviving the Holidays,” in the church fellowship hall at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those who have lost a loved one at 7 p.m. Register for the event by calling 264-2254, ext 200.
NOV. 3
Decoy carving
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers.” The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.
NOV. 10
Mobile pantry
The Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry at the Perquimans Parks and Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, will be rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
NOV. 19
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Oct. 31 is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.