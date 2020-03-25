One that didn't get away

All the world is slowly falling apart, so Steven Moore chose to go fishing.
Who can blame him? Last Thursday was a perfect day for fishing since it was sunny and temperatures were in the 60s when he cast in line by the waterfront, a short hop from the Civil War cannons by the Penelope Barker House, an excellent spot to fish.
“Been my experience that the fishing in Edenton is better than it is in Pasquotank,” he said.
Moore of Rocky Hock used a simple nightcrawler, not a fancy store bought plastic lure, as bait on a tiny Bluegill hook that was attached to a 6-10-pound strength line.
When Moore zinged his line out in the water, he got a bite. An experienced fisherman, Moore knew that this was no ordinary fish biting his line, so he played it smart like Hemingway’s tale of the “Old Man and the Sea” about a fisherman trying to catch a giant marlin.
Moore knew that if he pulled the line too tight or strong, the hook might be ripped from the fish’s mouth; be forever known as the one who got away.
Moore said he pulled the line slowly to let the large fish swim and battle the tug on the line.
“It’s about your drag,” he explained. “Drag on your pole – you got to keep it just tight enough that the fish can run out and come back; give him some slack to go back and forth to wear himself out.”
Moore knew to play for time as the fish tugged his line 40 yards or so from shoreline.
“You got to be patient. If I had just jerked it out the water when I saw it, the line would’ve broke. He went way past those pilings and then came back in. Went out again, then came back in. I wore him out,” he said.
Ten minutes later, Moore reeled in a 40-pound Carp, maybe heavier, to shore. He needed both hands to hold the fishing net so as to lift the giant fish out of the water.
“It was a good day to go fishing. I’ve never caught one that big,” he said. “I feel real good about catching this fish. Going to cook it with my friends. I’ve heard that if you cook it right, they are good. What doesn’t get eaten will be used as fertilizer for my garden.”