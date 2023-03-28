Ongoing events From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Mar 28, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American LegionBingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40 at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Regular meetings are 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month.Stroke survivorsA Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension. Contact: 252-482-6767.Edenton LionsThe Edenton Lions Club meets at Edenton Baptist Church at 200 S. Granville St., Edenton, on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 6 p.m.Submarine vetsThe local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40 at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton.Optimist ClubThe Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday at their clubhouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Medicine Hospitals Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch Eastern Living - January 2023 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...NC Appeals Court upholds Sawyer's murder convictionStudent from violent incident at NHS among victims in shootingMcPherson Mobile Home Park seized for federal tax delinquencyTDA to transfer ownership of Marathon to Coast GuardCamden sheriff: False alarm in 'armed intruder' incident'Footprints of an Angel': Film based on ECSU grad's play releasedCommunity meeting slated for Hotel HintonHospital construction underway, medical office project in final stagesCrimewatch: Pasquotank Sheriff makes arrests for assault, FTA Images