...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Bingo is held at American Legion Post 40 at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton every Monday at 7 p.m. Regular meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month.
Stroke Survivors
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension. Contact: 482-6767.
Edenton Lions
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at Edenton Baptist Church at 200 South Granville Street. The board meeting is at 6 p.m. and business meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Submarine Vets
The Albemarle Base Chapter of the U.S. Submarine Veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40
Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday at their clubhouse at 147 Old Hertford Road, Edenton.