Online voting is underway for Arts of the Albemarle’s first-ever “Art in Bloom” virtual art competition, with the winner to be named next month.
More than 120 contest entries can be viewed at AoA’s website, https://www.artsaoa.org/art-in-bloom-competition.
To browse the entries, click on each piece of art. The artwork will then be enlarged to show both its title and its author’s name. To vote for that entry, simply go back to the main page and scroll down to the bottom of the page to the “Vote Here” box. In that box, type in the name of the entry, include your email address and hit “Click Here to Vote.” AoA is asking that you vote only once.
Voting in the “Art in Bloom” contest will continue through Sunday, May 31. AoA plans to announce the winner on June 5, possibly at an outdoor event since AoA will not be able to reopen under current COVID-19 restrictions until mid-June.
Besides bragging rights, the artist whose artwork garners the most votes will receive a $250 check.
AOA launched the Art in Bloom contest in March as a way to encourage artists stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic to continue making art.
Artists were asked to craft original pieces celebrating either flowers, trees or shrubs — anything that blooms — take photo of it, and then email their entry to AoA. Entries could be in any medium of the artist’s choosing: painting, photography, pottery, ceramics and origami are just a few examples.
The photos of artists’ works were then posted on AoA’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as its website. Entries were accepted through May 15, when public voting began.
Allison Cianciulli, AoA’s gallery manager, said dozens of artists submitted works for the contest, with about half entering photographs and half entering works in other art media.
“It was very well received,” she said Friday, referring to the contest.
Members of the public have also shown a lot of interest in the contest, Cianciulli said. Although she didn’t have updated figures Friday, she said 51 people voted for their favorite artwork in the contest in the first hour of public voting on May 15.
Cianciulli has also received several inquiries from the public about purchasing some of the entries in the contest.
“This has been exciting,” she said.