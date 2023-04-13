The rule changes in Major League Baseball this year seem to be working. They have speeded up the game and created more action, but there is one thing I miss.
Maybe it is the money involved, the pressure to win or the intense competition for a limited number of roster spots; but the game seems to lack entertaining characters. I’m talking about that intangible thing called color that brings people into the ballpark and gets them excited.
Floyd Caves Herman was one of those characters.
The “Babe,” as he was known, did not always catch fly balls on the top of his head, but he could do it in a pinch. He never tripled into a triple play, but he once doubled into a double play which is the next best thing. For seven long years, from 1926 to 1932, he was the spirit of Brooklyn baseball. Known for his zany baserunning, fielding lapses, but potent hitting, Herman spent the best part of his baseball life upholding the mighty tradition that anything can happen at Ebbets Field, which at the time was the mother temple of daffiness in the national game.
Born in 1903, the Babe as a player was a gangling fellow with spacious ears who walked with a slouch that made him look less than his true height, six feet, four inches. Starting professional ball at age 18, he would play for 18 different managers in his journey to the majors. At Omaha, he was released while hitting .416 because a pop fly hit him on the head. The owner of the team lost his temper, yelling that, “I am not going to have players who field the ball with their skulls. Fire him!” The Babe explained later that the incident was greatly exaggerated. “It was a foul ball that was headed into the stands, but the minute I turned my back the wind blew it in and it conked me. It could happen to anybody.”
Whatever his shortcomings, Herman could “bust them” as he liked to say. Brooklyn scout Spence Abbott was visiting the Pacific Coast League in 1925 and he saw the Babe on a hitting tear. He wrote Brooklyn manager Wilbert Robinson, saying, “He’s sort of funny in the field, but when I see a guy get six-for-six, I’ve got to go for him.” By the next season, Babe Herman was a regular in the Brooklyn lineup.
The Babe always described himself as a “great runner.” What he meant was he was a hard runner. He wouldn’t mention that he ran with blinkers on, as they say at the race track. He concentrated on running straight ahead and ignored the human and animal life around and ahead of him. This caused teammate Dazzy Vance to call him the “Headless Horseman.”
This type of running could cause chaos on the base paths and on August 15, 1926, Herman was batting with the bases full and one out in the seventh inning against the Boston Braves. A left-handed hitter with tremendous power, the Babe slammed a ball off the right-field wall and the runner on third, Hank DeBerry scored. The runner on second, slow-footed Vance, hesitated, thinking the ball might be caught, and then lumbered around third. But after a few steps, he decided to return to the base. This move confounded the runner who had started at first base, Chick Fewster. He was hard on Vance’s heels but then started back toward second base. In the midst of all this was the charging Herman, blond hair and flapping ears who passed Fewster and came sliding into the already occupied third base. The Braves third baseman tagged everybody out in a play that would become Dodger lore, spawning the popular joke:
“The Dodgers have three men on base!” “Oh yeah, which base?”
Yes, Herman, or “Hoiman”, in Brooklynese, had his challenges but he was so successful at the bat that he became an endearing hero to the Brooklyn crowds. Over a five year span, the “Other Babe” hit .340, .331, .381, .393, .313, and .326. In 1930, he had 241 hits for a total of 426 bases. He hit 35 home runs, scored 143 runs and batted in 130.
Off the field, Babe was always available for a good quote, as in “After the season, a rich friend of mine wants to take me on a trip around the world, but I told him I’d rather go someplace else.”
Talking with teammate Chuck Klein, Herman told him that his son was struggling in school and asking too many questions. Klein suggested that he buy his son an encyclopedia. The Babe’s response was, “No, he can walk to school.”
Babe Herman played with the Reds, Cubs, and Tigers after leaving the Dodgers where he had his finest years. He retired to his turkey farm in Glendale, California, but in 1945 when manpower was so short, Branch Rickey lured Herman, then 42, back to hit a few more for the honor of Flatbush. A fine crowd turned out to watch the ancient slugger on the first day of his reincarnation. In his first time at bat, he slammed a solid single to right field, rounding the bag in a high prance. He fell flat on his face and had to scramble back to the bag barely beating the throw. Recognizing classic Herman, the fans gave him a standing ovation. A baby-faced teammate said, “It looks like they haven’t forgotten you here, Babe.” Mr. Herman shook his head, “How could they?”
In 1986, the Los Angeles Dodgers asked the Babe to throw out the first ball at their home opener. Despite a series of strokes beginning in 1984, he wanted to do it. Babe went into his den, picked up a ball, and dropped it. His wife Ann informed the Dodgers that he could not honor their request. Babe passed away on November 27, 1987, a few weeks after he and Ann had celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
