While employees protest in favor of a 10-cent property tax hike, City Council, in a sort of “Neville Chamberlain in Munich” decision, seemed headed for a 8.5-cent “compromise” and will vote on it soon.
One assumes that the city workers, noting that council (and Mayor Parker), voted themselves a 73% pay raise, believe that they should get something, too. It is however not a real compromise but a sudden and very large tax increase and if passed will have repercussions.
An 8.5-cent rise represents an increase of over 12% in property taxes in a year when the city will receive millions (last figure was over $5 million) in COVID-19 funds. The increase is substantially higher than expected and will hurt the poorest among us while jeopardizing our ability to attract investment. Fact is, when City Manager Montre Freeman suggested a 10-cent raise, most thought he could really expect half that, and that a 5-cent increase in the tax rate, would be substantial.
Over 60 percent of the housing in our town are rentals. If this tax increase is implemented, soon landlords will be forced to pass on this new cost to their tenants. As always, the first to get hit will be those without a lease: renters on a month-to-month or week-to-week deal. Later as leases expire, others will find their new lease more expensive. This new cost comes at a time when the housing market is already tight and prices are rising accordingly.
The long-term impact will be on commercial investment. Elizabeth City has attracted significant investment in the past few years, some from local entrepreneurs, and some from outside. What every entrepreneur-ish company needs in order to figure out their potential return over the next number of years is certainty: the certainty that things will stay basically as they are with no sudden fees or taxes.
To raise taxes 12% in one year violates this credo. What will happen next year? No one knows. A community that has an uncertain financial reputation is not a good place to invest. Don’t kid yourself: if investors can’t figure out a potential return on investment the money will stay home.
Meanwhile, substantial public money is being spent escorting the continuing protests. While many agree with the aims of the protestors, and all can agree that the Andrew Brown Jr.'s death was a tragedy, the city continues to defy its own ordinances in the continuation of these marches. To mount a protest in our town one is supposed to get a permit 21 days before the event, marking out any venue or route, allowing police to adequately protect the protestors while letting the public go about its business, avoiding traffic jams and business disruption.
At the start of these protests the city decided not to enforce the ordinance, and in the heat of that moment, that decision was undoubtedly correct. It let people display their anger and dismay without too many constrictions.
But that was some time ago. Surely now is the time to allow these folks to protest within the rules laid down for everyone, and let the public know when and where it is happening. Some may join, others may avoid, but by the police and the public knowing well in advance fewer police should be necessary to maintain good order.
And that saves money that can be applied to next year's budget.
Peter Thomson is an Elizabeth City resident.