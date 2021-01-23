President Joe Biden has sent a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to Congress that includes an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour. It is expected to come up for a vote in February.
Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 would be the final straw for many small businesses, and it would actually reduce the earnings of those it’s supposed to help. The real minimum wage is zero, and the Congressional Budget Office estimated that 1.3 million additional people would be unemployed if the federal minimum wage rises to $15.
In addition, the proposal would eliminate the tipped-income sub-minimum wage of $2.13 per hour for restaurant servers who work for tips. The tipped-income sub-minimum wage provides just enough money for restaurant management to withhold income taxes and FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) tax so servers don’t have to pay money to the employer for the IRS.
Servers are supposed to report the amount of their tips to the employer, but this is difficult for the IRS to enforce when servers get cash tips. To improve compliance, restaurants must keep up with the total customer bills for the tables that the server covered, and then assume that the server received total tips of at least 8% (3% for cafeterias). If the customer adds the tip to their bill at the cash register, then the amount of the tip is automatically added to the server’s paycheck and counts toward the 8%.
Raising the minimum wage for tipped employees to $15 per hour would bleed money from restaurants, raise the price of meals, and discourage people from leaving tips. Restaurants would be forced to raise prices to pay the higher wages, and then fewer people would dine out. Studies from cities that have raised the minimum wage for tipped-employees show that restaurants would reduce the servers’ hours and cut back on the number of employees. Then the servers would actually receive less weekly income because they would work fewer hours, and some kitchen staff would be laid off.
The increase is unnecessary because the free market is already increasing wages for new employees. Walmart is the nation’s top private employer, and they have already raised their minimum wage to $11 for retail workers, and to $15 for deli and auto care workers. Target is paying $13 per hour and plans to gradually raise it. And Walt Disney pays at least $14 per hour and promises to raise it to $15 later this year.
Some cities and states have already raised their minimum wage. For example, Virginia recently raised its minimum wage to $9.50. Leaving it up to local control makes sense because different regions have different costs-of-living. A dollar goes a whole lot further in rural Virginia than in New York City.
The proposed increase in the federal minimum wage would slow the economic recovery and reduce hiring when unemployment is already high. Raising the federal minimum wage is the last thing small businesses need while the economy is still sputtering along. And eliminating the tipped-income sub-minimum wage is like kicking someone when they’re down because the lockdowns have been particularly hard on restaurants.
Contact your congressional representative (G.K. Butterfield in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District or Greg Murphy in the 3rd Congressional District) to express your opinion about the proposed changes to the federal minimum wage.
The U.S. House website is down supposedly for maintenance, but you can message them on Facebook or tweet them @GKButterfield or @RepGregMurphy.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.