Daily the media says Donald Trump has divided this country worse than anyone in history and conveniently “forgets” President Obama’s attitude about religion and gun clingers and Hillary Clinton’s infamous remarks about half of Trump’s supporters being “deplorable” and half having no worth.
There is a difference in our population today, but not due to politics. Politics is a reflection of the changed culture. We have become crude and crass in our dress, art, music and language.
Chivalry angers the radicalized feminist movement that moves closer and closer to diminishing males to zero value. Anger and entitlement flourishes as decades of trillions of investment in the war on poverty has resulted in a government dependence that will always limit opportunity and therefore fester resentment.
Rudeness, lack of consideration of others and others’ property is growing and growing quickly.
Much these days has drama connected to it and an accompanying demand for radical change which stems from utter ignorance and a lack of appreciation for American history.
Smithsonian Magazine describes a historic presidential campaign with issues in common with today’s campaign.
In 1876 Rutherford Hayes, a Republican, and Samuel Tilden, a Democrat, were running for president. Following the Civil War the north and south continued mutual distrust. Republicans dominated politically and Southern Democrats accused the GOP of rampant voter fraud while their heavily armed white supremacist ranks kept Blacks from voting.”
The press was announcing Tilden the victor even though votes were still being counted: “Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina were deemed too close to call, and ... Tilden remained one electoral vote short of the 185 required by the Constitution to win election. With 165 electoral votes tallied for Hayes... he needed to capture the combined 20 electoral votes from those three contested states.... The ensuing crisis took months to unfold, beginning with threats of another Civil War and ending with an informal, behind-the-scenes deal — the Compromise of 1877 — that gave Hayes the presidency in exchange for the removal of federal troops from the South, effectively ending Reconstruction.”
The Smithsonian article continues: “Hayes actually lost the popular vote by more than a quarter-million votes, Tilden won 51.5 percent to Hayes’s 48. Congress established an electoral commission in January of 1877, made up of five senators, five Supreme Court justices and five members of the House of Representatives.... The commission’s decision made the final electoral tally 185 to 184 for Hayes. ... The compromise enabled Democrats to establish a ‘Solid South.’ With the federal government leaving the region, states were free to establish Jim Crow laws, which legally disenfranchised black citizens….”
The campaign was vicious and personally ugly. “Throughout the campaign, Tilden’s opposition had called him everything from a briber to a thief to a drunken syphilitic. … Tilden was attacked on everything from his chronic ill health and his connections to the railroad industry, widely viewed as rife with corporate corruption at the time. ... He was... considered dull.” He lived less than a decade after the election.
“Democrats had no doubts Republicans were stuffing ballot boxes and claimed there were places where the number of votes exceeded the population,” the Smithsonian article continues. “Most egregious was Louisiana’s alleged offer by the Republican-controlled election board: For the sum of $1 million, it would certify that the vote had gone to the Democrats. The Democratic National Committee rejected the offer, but similar reports of corruption, on both sides, were reported in Florida and South Carolina.”
Politics has changed little in historic fact. But I think a very good case can be made that the people have. It is the change in people that puts the very foundation of our constitutional republic, founded on the principle of individual liberty at a crossroads. Divisive rhetoric exists on both sides and the disingenuousness of the left to claim clean hands is sickening.
Look around at the change in people and its reflection in our changing culture. Is it “progress” judging people for the color of skin and demanding segregation? Indifference to human life?
Cancel culture? When you enter the ballot box, ignore the charlatans telling you not to believe “your lying eyes.” Believe them. Please.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.