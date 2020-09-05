Karlyn Borysenko’s experience at a Trump rally prompted me to reexamine my own feelings about those of the opposite political persuasion.
While never having attended a Trump rally myself, I have looked for a similar experience from my past and I think I’ve got one: Mid 80s, Dorton Arena in Raleigh ... professional wrestling!
I was persuaded by my brother that I and my son (maybe 13 at the time) should accompany him and his son for this possibly life changing experience. Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were on the bill — this was a big-time event. A cage was dropped around the ring at some point. Blood (or something that appeared to be) was spilled.
My memory of the crowd around me waiting in lines, milling about at the concession stands, was that they seemed to be good, decent, sane people. I don’t remember the night of the week, but if it was a Saturday night, many of them were likely at church the next morning and most back at work or school the day after that.
But then the action started. And much of the audience was transformed. Now, what is billed as professional wrestling is something of a cross between kabuki and a circus act. It is generally acknowledged that these matches are largely scripted (i.e., fake); however, you wouldn’t have guessed that from the reaction of most of the audience.
I’m certain that if Ric Flair had been running for president, half the arena would have voted for him. So much for choosing our leaders via mass hysteria.
So here is where I’m going with this: Donald Trump is the Ric Flair of current conservative politics. When good people are in his presence, some seem to lose their minds. And, Trump appears to have at least 50 million believers who will enthusiastically follow him all the way down.
Judging from what we’ve seen during the past four years, there appears to be no principle his supporters will not abandon in order to continue their support for him. If anyone thinks I have overlooked exceptions, please name just one (I am always willing to learn).
There is such a thing as a Flat Earth Society. As long as they have only a few hundred members, it’s not too much of a problem. We could even look upon them with benevolent amusement. But, if we’ve got 50 million people who seriously believe the world is flat, then it’s no longer funny, and we do have a problem.
And, there being 50 million flat-earthers still wouldn’t make the Earth any flatter. I might be able to have an interesting conversation with some of these people, and in doing so I might learn something about a particular type of psychosis, but I’m not going to learn anything about the true shape of the planet. Because, the idea that the Earth is flat is a crackpot idea.
Trump tells us that children are immune from the coronavirus. He tells us that the coronavirus will soon just disappear. He promotes the ideas of voodoo practitioners and retired game show hosts over those of his own health experts.
And more recently, he has signed on to the idea that a political opponent, Kamala Harris, is not eligible to run for the office of vice president based on citizenship even though she was born in California. I could go on, but you know the list.
This is a man who will embrace any and every crazy idea that comes waltzing through the door if he thinks it will get him a shoutout from his fans. People, we are deep into crackpot territory here. And, if “crackpot” is inaccurate, someone please give me a better word for this sort of thing (again, educate me).
When people tell me that Donald Trump is a decent human being who loves his country, they sound to me like someone trying to argue that the Earth is flat. If they want to trash Obama/Clinton/Biden or Democratic politics in general, they can certainly make that argument and I might be willing to listen.
But when they start staking out positions on Trump that only a gluttonous consumption of hypocrisy will allow, I’m going to tune them out. I’m not going to even pretend they’re making sense if my eyes and ears and everything I know tell me they are wrong.
I’m not going to legitimize a crackpot idea by pretending that it has merit just because it has 50 million adherents. Open-mindedness does not require that I coddle lunacy.
Donald Trump has shown himself to be the improbable mashup of Moe Howard and Adolf Hitler — too inept to effectively govern and too dangerous to be truly funny. Can I get along with those who feel otherwise? I can and I do. But I do not do so by listening to “both sides” when the other side clearly has no logical or coherent mooring.
I’ll steer the conversation to something else. Or stare out the window. Or leave.
But, what I’m not going to do is pretend that flat-earthers might be on to something. And, I’m not going to be coy about where I stand.
These days I make sense of the world by constantly telling myself this: Sane people can have crazy ideas. Who knew.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.