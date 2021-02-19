In 2013, Bobby Jindal, Louisiana governor at the time and erstwhile presidential hopeful, referred to his own Republican Party as “the stupid party.” Well, the Republican Party has polished its image quite a bit since those days, right? You are now, and for a long time going forward will be, the party of insurrection. The party of sedition. The party of domestic terrorism. How far you have come. Bravo! Well done!
Too bad you didn’t just stick with “stupid.”
I no longer understand what the Republican Party stands for. I mean, whenever I look now, what I mainly see is just a lot of hypocrisy served up with a heaping side dish of insanity. I admit, this is just a layman’s point of view. I’m not a professional political analyst, but this is what I myself see, and I don’t have to look very hard to see it.
But I will be generous and assume that you stand for something. So with that assumption, I offer my suggestions for how you might improve your prospects going forward.
I am offering this not because I care so much about the Republican Party. You can stay or you can go as far as I’m concerned (although I do believe the Democratic Party needs some kind of counterpoint). But if you’re going to stay, I’d like to see you get to a point where you just don’t wreak so much havoc upon this nation. I am offering this because you’re screwing things up for everyone, not just for yourselves, and I’d really like to see you stop. Please.
If much of this seems overly simplistic, well, that’s what no-brainers usually are. So…
When you lose an election, admit it. Don’t try to overturn the results. Learn what you can from your loss, move on, and apply what you’ve learned in order to maybe do better next time.
Stop whining about illegal and invalid votes. Study after study, investigation after investigation, has shown that’s not much of a problem. Whenever a substantial or egregious case of illegal voting does surface, it’s usually you Republicans doing it. Why is that?
You’re not doing yourself any favors by harping on this issue.
Cut the loonies loose. Stop scratching at the bottom of the barrel for your voters.
Do you see people with Confederate flags, swastikas, crosses, and the like showing up at Democratic rallies and presidential speeches? Proud Boys, white supremacists, QAnoners? No, you don’t. People with face paint? Camouflage and assorted weaponry? No. And my God, why would anyone take a “Jesus Saves” banner to an assault on the Capitol Building?
Why would someone attend a speech given by a president you put into office, then 30 minutes later go and beat a police officer with an American flag? All this stuff is crazy and is almost 100% a Republican phenomenon. Why is that? You need to find the answer to that and understand why these people are so attracted to the Republican Party.
And racism. I do not suggest, by any means, that all Republicans are racist. Nor that the Democratic Party is itself free of racism. But if you are racist, the Republican Party will likely be your party of choice. Why is that? You need to look into that.
Don’t tell us these people are not really Republicans. That’s immaterial. You’ve been coddling them and coveting and campaigning for their vote for years. Why? Well, here it is: because without the vote of these lunatics and racists and extremists, you can’t cobble together enough support to make even an honest attempt to steal a presidential election, much less try to settle one by insurrection.
You invited these people aboard your train, now accept the baggage that comes with that. And then understand that you’ve got to cut this rot away before you can begin to heal yourself.
You may lose some voters if you stop tolerating these people, sure. But if you purge yourself of this lunatic fringe and give people a sane alternative to the more excessive tendencies of us Democrats, you’ll likely gain more voters than you lose.
Watch your mouth. Cut out so much of the inflammatory language. Stop using words like “fight,” “war,” “battle.” Good words if you want to incite. But there are betters words if you want to inspire: “work,” “create,” “build,” “change.”
Particularly, if you tell your people to “fight like hell,” please don’t feign surprise and assert innocence if they then go off and, well, fight like hell. (Especially if you spout that sort of venom for five years running.)
Don’t tell me the other side does the same thing — the contest isn’t even close.
Get religion out of your politics. This is really, really important.
Regardless of the fever dreams you’ve been having the past few years, you don’t get to turn this nation into a theocracy. Sorry. You’re not going to make Christianity our national religion, bring back morning prayers and religious services into our public schools. Not going to happen. Get over it. Move on.
Stop trying to dictate your version of morality to everyone else. You’re not going to roll back LGBTQ rights. Get over your paranoia about same sex marriage. Stop worrying about who uses which bathroom.
You’re not going to ban all abortions, anymore than Democrats are ever going to “defund the police.” Great rallying cries for our political fringes, but not anything grounded in reality.
You do not get to remake this nation in your own image.
Love the Constitution? Then remember the constitutional separation of church and state, and take it to heart.
At your church services, keep your focus on God, not politics. At your political rallies, focus on politics, not your religious beliefs. You’ll be the better for it.
Be honest. Stop lying so much.
So, you’ve got 75% of your party members believing that this past presidential election was stolen. How does your nation benefit from that kind of dishonesty? How does your party benefit?
Here’s where you are on honesty: You have given us politicians, from the very top on down, who will lie to us to our faces, knowing they are lying, knowing that we know they are lying, and not caring that we know. This is both silly and dangerous. You should stop it.
Stop exaggerating to the point that your exaggerations becomes lies.
Stop using buzzwords instead of giving us intelligent discourse. A good example are the words “socialism” and “socialist.” The United States has been dipping its toe into the waters of socialism since at least 1935.
If you get a Social Security check or receive Medicare, or ever hope to do so, you’re at least a little bit socialist. If you kept your stimulus check rather than return it in indignation, you’re a quasi-socialist. If you own a company that has ever received any federal bailout money, if you’re a farmer who’s ever gotten a crop subsidy, you’re a socialist wannabe.
You can argue about the degree if you like, and quibble about definitions, but please don’t argue about the fact. You do your party members a great disservice.
Cut out the false comparisons. A mountain and a molehill are not equivalent just because they are both piles of dirt. Telling 30,000 lies is not the same as telling a couple dozen lies, or even a few hundred, and you shouldn’t say it is. You just look stupid when you do that sort of thing. (Ask Bobby Jindal.)
And stop allowing the more dimwitted among you to believe that Democrats are going to eat your children. Democrats really don’t do that. Trust me on this one, at least.
Stop your efforts at voter suppression. Stop whining about absentee ballots, voting by mail, additional voting days. Temper your enthusiasm for voter IDs and voter purges. These are all poorly disguised attempts to legislate your way to victory rather than win at the ballot box, and we all know it.
Welcome new voters to our electorate, help us bring in as many as we can. Then show them what you have and offer them the opportunity to join your cause. If they don’t like what you’re selling, that’s a good sign that maybe you need to get a new product. But what you’re doing instead is, you’re trying to keep them from even getting to the polling booth. You need to stop that.
In our local elections, stop trying to gerrymander your way to victory.
In our presidential elections, stop counting on the Electoral College to give you what the majority vote will not.
Be competitive on the merits of your message, not by subterfuge and suppression. If you can’t do that, you don’t deserve to exist as a party anymore.
Recognize that politics is all about compromise. You’re not going to get everything you want, ever. So learn to settle for less. Half would be a good target. Half would be about right.
Anytime you can get half of what you want, you’re probably ahead of the game.
And when you don’t get what you want, don’t throw a fit like a belligerent child whose mother didn’t buy them the toy they wanted.
Rededicate yourself to democracy. Many of you were fully ready on Jan. 6 to accept martial law rather than the clear results of the past election. You know you were. That’s not right.
Make a decision: What do you love most, your country or political power?
Guard your soul. Do not sell it cheaply. Do not trade it for a few bits of silver (that would be your enhanced 401(k)s and IRAs, in case I am being too subtle) or short-term political gains.
And when you have parted with a bit of it, always ask yourself, was it worth the cost?
Yeah, I know. You’re going to start yelling, “But what about…?” and “You too! You too!” Please don’t start that.
Sure, the Democratic Party isn’t perfect. We certainly have our own problems. But we are not openly countenancing and participating in sedition. We’re not electing total crackpots to some of the highest offices in the land.
I’m not going to worry about the termites chewing away at my back porch when my living room is on fire. I will deal with the Democrats later.
So, my fellow Republican citizens, friends, neighbors, family, please get your act together. Otherwise, the past four years are just a preview of coming attractions. And they don’t look so good.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.