Never in the annals of American history has a new president’s administration had to deal with so many crises at the same time. The nation simultaneously faces crises of COVID-19, open borders, skyrocketing crime, labor shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, economic slowdown, a spike in inflation, higher energy costs, Afghanistan, and international tensions.
In response, Rasmussen Polls show that over 60% of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and over half disapprove of President Biden’s job performance.
Many of the crises are interrelated. For example, pipeline cancellations and suspension of oil and gas leases reduced the supply of oil and gas, which increased petroleum prices. Higher fuel prices increase delivery costs, which drive up the costs of goods in stores, causing inflation and slowing the economic recovery. So, the inflation rate in October was the highest in 30 years.
To be fair, the COVID-19 crisis is largely beyond government’s control, even though government officials think that they can manage it with masks and mandates. But many government actions have made the situation worse, such as open border policies.
We must all take action in order to turn things around, such as contacting your representative in Congress. The house.gov website has a link to representatives at the top of the page. The Third District representative, Dr. Gregory Murphy, has a contact menu at the top of his homepage. The menu lists email, which is really a web form that requires users to enter a physical address to determine that they actually live in the district. You can also contact his offices by phone.
Focus short messages on a single subject. Begin with a couple of sentences about the issue and then describe exactly what you want him to do about it, such as voting for or against specific legislation. A staffer will read the message, add it to a tally of those for or against a given issue, and send you a polite reply. In effect, you will have “voted” on the issue.
State and local governments receive less attention, but they actually have more impact on your day-to-day life. State and local elected officials are more assessable because they each represent far fewer constituents than do national leaders. To contact General Assembly members, go to ncleg.gov and click on either House or Senate on the top menu bar to find the email addresses and phone numbers of your county’s representative or senator.
And you can express your opinion at public meetings of local government boards, but be polite because civil comments are much more persuasive. Above all else, vote in all primaries and general elections.
Quit complaining about the current sorry state of affairs and start doing something about it. Everybody has a voice and can influence government policies. Instead of posting political opinions on Facebook or Twitter, send civil messages to the people who actually make decisions.
Michael J. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.