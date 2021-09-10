Doing family history is bound to come up with a few surprises. Sometimes, you can get snuck up on with a distinct frisson of deja vu, or even haunted by a real ghost.
You know, the kind that doesn’t disappear when you turn the lights on.
For some time now, my genealogist brother Ben and I knew that our paternal grandmother’s family was the exciting part of our family tree. She herself was a woman before her time — she headed up a visiting nurse program to destitute families in Depression-weary Denver.
Her mother emigrated from Aberdeen, Scotland, all by herself. One of her paternal forebears was a federal marshal in the Gold Rush of 1849, and seemed to have gotten himself on the other side of the law later in life. One never knows, when going into the past, when a horse thief shows up on one of the limbs of the family tree.
Ben and I have known, for some time, that our great-great-great-great grandfather Malachi had fought in the Revolutionary War. Then we discovered that he served under Gen. Nathanael Greene in the Carolinas and Virginia.
This fact made my brother (the smart and good son of my parents) dig deeper.
Several weeks ago, his email came to me festooned in all caps.
Our great(x4)-grandfather was born in 1762. Right here in Edenton.
He enlisted in the Continental Army in 1776 at the tender age of 14 and served through the entire Revolutionary War. He fought in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse on March 15 1781. The British technically won this battle, but for them it was but a Pyrrhic victory. British Whig leader and war-critic Charles Fox noted, acerbically, “Another such victory would ruin the British Army!” Subsequent events proved him to be right as rain.
Malachi returned to Edenton and married in 1782. Soon thereafter, he moved to Pulaski County, Kentucky. He became an “old-fashioned Baptist minister” and the moderator of the Cumberland River Association of Baptist Churches. He ended up farming the bottom lands of 300 acres along Fisher Creek.
Already widowed in 1820, he moved in with his grandson in Rush County, Indiana for the last two years of his life.
He died sometime between 1843 and 1845. In 1978, a monument was erected in his memory by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in New Salem, Indiana.
I had always thought that my ancestors were of the quiet, rather “un-historical” type. This is true of my maternal side, most of whom were Mennonite and other Anabaptist sorts from Switzerland.
But now I’m utterly astonished, even stunned, by this revelation that I’ve got a Revolutionary War hero in my DNA.
More than that, he’s from Edenton.
His ghost (if I believe in ghosts, which I don’t — at least, not until recently) may have already been hovering around me (or whatever ghosts do) while I was gardening at the Cupola House with my friends on Wednesday mornings.
I loved this town already. Now I have family roots to tie me in further, and more deeply.
My mother, who’s living in an A-frame stuck deep in the woods (her choice, not mine) of Somerset County, Pennsylvania, called me to talk about this news. “Well, you’ve finally done it,” she said.
“Done what Mom?”
“You’ve finally moved close to your family.”
Well. I can’t take credit for such virtue. It was all accidental.
But it’s pretty nice.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.