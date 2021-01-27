We can breathe again. After four years of holding our breath in fear of what might happen next, we can breathe again. “The new dawn breathes as we free it, for there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it,” Amanda Gorman said at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week. The beautiful young poet expressed what so many of us felt but couldn’t put into words.
We have endured four years of fear and strife and hate. Four years of a president who sowed distraction, discord and chaos; who refused to work with our allies around the world; who went groveling to dictators; who sold our country out for personal gain. Four years of a president incapable of leading us toward a more perfect union; who sought to divide us with hate and racism. Four years of mocking and ridiculing others; of rule by bullying. Four years of lies and self-aggrandizement. Four long, dark years capped off with an attempted coup by those who, like him, wanted to destroy our democracy. Four long, dark years. Thank God it’s over.
No more will we have to suffer Trump’s trolling for emoluments. No more will we have to fight through the blizzard of his lies. No more will we have to stand by helpless as he raids our treasury to pay for his incompetence and to pad the pockets of his enablers.
“Unprecedented, unhinged and unbelievable” — all terms publicly observed and documented in the behavior of Donald Trump, says Dr. Seth Norrholm, psychiatrist at Wayne State School of Medicine. We have suffered four years under a delusional narcissistic personality who said he is “God’s appointee on earth.” Trump is clearly a narcissist, but his most apparent flaw is his lack of character and compassion for others. Trump demonstrated his lack of compassion in the way he handled the pandemic, failing to prepare us for the imminent danger, and his lack of character by taking no responsibility for his failures. He showed no compassion for the 400,000 Americans who died, in large part because of his inept leadership.
How could we, a Christian nation, a democratic republic, a country of values, ethics and morals, have elected this person to a position of leadership to begin with? He is the amoral lunatic fringe. Thank God he is gone.
But it’s important that we remember what Trump has done. We need to remember as we move into the next few months, while we try Trump for the conduct that led to his second impeachment, that we ensure he never holds office again. He must answer for his incitement of the attempted coup; for his attempt to destroy our democracy in his quest to become a dictator. He has threatened to return “in some form.” We know he will continue to stir the pot with his cultists, and some will continue to do his bidding even after he has shown all of us who he really is. He must be prevented from ever holding office again.
Trump is not a patriot and he does not concern himself with what is good for our country. He’s all about what’s in it for him. As he said at Arlington Cemetery, looking over the graves of American heroes who fought for our country while he hid behind a claim of bone spurs, “I don’t get it. What’s in it for them?” He truly does not understand valuing anything or anyone beyond himself.
In his first half-day, Biden signed 15 Executive Orders overturning some of Trump’s most egregious actions. Trump, in contrast, spent his last half-day doling out pardons.
A number of Trump’s QAnon conspiracy theory believers have expressed embarrassment at “going too far down the rabbit hole” with Trump’s re-election. It is beginning to dawn on them that the whole far-right conspiracy theory of a global cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles in our government, exposed by an unknown online entity who goes by “Q,” is a hoax. Apparently, according to the theory, Trump was to be reinstalled for a second term after a “storm” when thousands of members of the cabal would be arrested.
And the QAnon nuts and Proud Boys believed Trump would pardon them for their criminal attack on our Capitol.
Trump being ridden out on a rail has finally disabused them of this nonsense.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.