While I am in total agreement that replacing fire station 2 is sorely needed, I am less sure about a third station.
More notably, I am not at all surprised that the recent “study” of our fire response capability said build a third station. This has been the mantra of many previous fire chiefs and seems to be bolstered by the report of the retired fire chief who conducted it.
What is lacking is a problem statement defining what our fire response is lacking and a thorough exploration of all the alternatives that can be brought to bear.
When I was on Elizabeth City City Council, I discussed this with then Chief Larry Mackay and in council chambers. No one could quantify what wasn’t getting done and what the impact of any losses were to our city. Some said we could get a better insurance rating but the reality was the benefit was miniscule compared to the cost of another station and, more significantly, the personnel cost associated with it. Another station would add at least another 40 and perhaps even 50% to the annual fire department budget. That also does not include the cost of equipment for the new station.
Having worked for a response organization for 26 years I am familiar with the phases one goes through to react to a situation. The first and most critical is the detection/alert phase. The longer this phase is the more difficult it is to respond and the larger the problem becomes. Ideally, one would get immediate notification when an event occurred. Putting out a fire in a trash can beats fighting a whole house fire.
Another element of mitigation is preventive and passive response actions. This includes good design, critical safety systems, and automatically activated devices. We are most familiar with this in automobiles.
These same elements are available in structures for fire prevention. They include improved building code and design requirements, as well as installed sprinkler and alarm systems. One way to reduce fire response time is to require every building to have fire alarms connected to a central dispatch location. Another method would be to include sprinklers in all new construction, whether commercial or residential.
The idea of putting alarms in every building within the city’s purview is neither farfetched nor excessively costly. One of the attractions and benefits of the city’s NextGrid system is that it allows for additional systems to piggyback on the Wide Area Network that it provides. While on council, I often mentioned this as a great feature that would allow us to monitor and be alerted by sensors for fire, as well as sewer and water system problems.
I believe we need to hire a broader based and less parochial type of consulting firm to assess the nature and extent of our “problem” and to provide a larger selection of alternatives to choose from.
At a minimum we should determine the cost of implementing a citywide fire alert system through NextGrid. What would it cost to put a wireless fire alarm in every home?
Tony Stimatz served as member of Elizabeth City City Council, representing the Second Ward, from 2005 to 2017.