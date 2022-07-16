President Biden has once again called for a ban on “assault weapons.” But there are many misconceptions about the proposal, beginning with the name.
During World War II, assault rifles were developed to provide infantrymen with a lightweight weapon which could be fired either automatically (like a machine gun) or semiautomatically (one shot each time the trigger is pulled). Private possession of assault rifles is already illegal under the 1934 National Firearms Act which severely restricts civilian ownership of machine guns.
Assault rifle ammunition is more powerful than a pistol cartridge, but less powerful than a battle rifle round. These lower power rifle rounds reduce recoil so soldiers can better control assault rifles during fully automatic fire.
Hunters generally use high-powered rifles for large game like deer and bears. Most hunting rifles are bolt-action designs which can be traced back to World War I rifles, so they are “weapons of war” adapted for civilian use.
Armalite Rifles (known by the letters AR) are semi-automatic firearms designed by Eugene Stoner in the 1950s. During the Vietnam War, the military used the M-16, an assault rifle based on the AR-15 design.
The 1994 Assault Weapons Ban (which expired 10 years later) forbid the sale of firearms which had detachable magazines and certain characteristics, such as a pistol grip. Many AR-15 style rifles fell under this ban, but other similar rifles were exempt because they lacked disqualifying characteristics. For example, the Ruger Mini 14 rifle was not affected because it had a traditional wooden stock, even though it is functionally the same as the AR-15-style rifle, which was banned.
So the ban merely prevented the sale of scary looking rifles. Many studies have found the ban had no measurable effect on crime.
It’s front-page news when modern sporting rifles are used in mass shooting events, but rifles are not a significant factor in overall gun crimes. According to the latest FBI statistics, rifles were used in only 3% of firearm murders in 2020. Even in mass shootings, handguns are more commonly used because they can be concealed.
The nearest mass shooting event was the 2019 attack in a Virginia Beach municipal building. A disgruntled employee shot 16 people, killing 12, using two pistols.
Assault-weapon bans are gimmicks proposed by politicians who refuse to take meaningful actions to reduce gun crimes. New York State has an “assault weapons ban” which didn’t prevent the May 14th Buffalo shooter from killing 10 people with an AR-15 style rifle he had legally purchased in the state.
A better approach is Project Exile, which began in Richmond, Virginia, in 1997. Under the program, felons who used a gun in a crime were prosecuted in federal courts. Word quickly spread on the street that it was a bad idea for criminals to carry a gun, so homicides in Richmond decreased 33% in 1998. And armed robberies fell 30%.
A felon with a firearm faces a federal penalty of up to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole. But the same offense under North Carolina law only carries a sentence of 12 to 26 months.
Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, deserves high praise for prosecuting criminals who violate federal firearm laws. For example, this paper reported on Dec. 15, 2021 that an Elizabeth City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen gun, and cocaine possession. If local officials referred more gun crimes for federal prosecution, gun violence would quickly decrease.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.