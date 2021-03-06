You have probably never heard of Noubar Afeyan.
He is an Armenian-born entrepreneur who emigrated to America in 2008, becoming a citizen in 2009.
Afeyan has started 41 companies in those 13 years. One of them is Moderna, the pharmaceutical firm that provided me and many of you with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Afeyan’s ventures are worth more than $30 billion and employ hundreds of workers. His 2 million shares of Moderna are worth $262 million, putting him in the crosshairs of Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., who wants to “end the billionaire class,” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who wants to impose a 3 percent “wealth tax” on people like Afeyan.
People come to America for a host of reasons, including political and religious freedom, escape from the violence of civil wars, and economic opportunity. Does it help our cause to punish people like Afeyan for their success?
It is easy to forget that most great fortunes accrue to entrepreneurs who solve problems for the rest of us or provide goods and services we did not even know we desired. Besides pandemic-vanquishing vaccines, think next day delivery of your heart’s desire, cellphones, and electric cars to reduce carbon emissions.
Warren’s wealth tax is a levy on the value of one’s total assets (stocks, bonds, real estate, cars boats and planes) at the end of the tax year. Her bill applies to those worth over $50 million, about 75,000 American families. Warren proposes “a two penny” tax on this wealth, rising to “three pennies” on fortunes somewhere above $1 billion.
This is in addition to income taxes, which are aimed at wage and investment income, and can rise to 39.6 “pennies” at the federal level.
For now.
It is difficult to gin up sympathy for the most fortunate one-tenth of 1 percent. But maybe folks like Afeyan could teach Warren, Sanders and their supporters a lesson about why wealth creation is a good thing. These entrepreneurs should consider a labor strike like industrialists Dagny Taggart and Hank Rearden, the protagonists in Ayn Rand’s 1957 novel, “Atlas Shrugged.”
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would take a tax hit of $5.7 billion this year on his $197 billion fortune under a Democrat wealth tax. He could strike back by slowing shipment of your order from Monday to Thursday. Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, a big supporter of the wealth tax, could sell the paper to the retired Donald Trump, who would be delighted to close it for spite.
Mr. Bezos doesn’t have billions in his checking account to pay a wealth tax every year. Most of his fortune is tied up in Amazon stock, which pays no dividends. To render unto Elizabeth, Bezos would have to sell stock, possibly reducing the value of everyone else’s Amazon shares.
The heirs of Apple founder Steve Jobs could order the company to abandon research on iPhones 14, 15 and 16. They will be fine if another iPhone is never built. All of us would just have to take good care of our iPhone 10s and 11s.
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, the electric car company, now the richest person on the planet, is similarly targeted by Mrs. Warren. Hey, Elon, tell the Senate Finance Committee to figure out how to build an affordable electric car.
Sen. Warren insists on calling her new tax a levy of “pennies.” Wealth usually grows at six to eight “pennies” annually, Gamestop shares notwithstanding. A 3 percent wealth tax could reduce a 6 percent growth rate by half. Mrs. Warren speaks of wealth and income interchangeably. They are two different things.
Try the calculation on your own net worth, whatever it is. Does your income stream have enough slack to accommodate a cash payment of 3 percent of your net worth on top of income taxes?
What if wealth declines? That happens, too. Or does the tax apply regardless of which way asset values trend?
Probably, the latter. Sanders has said he seeks to eliminate the “billionaire class” in 15 years. Three percent for a decade is a 30 percent levy; it is 60 percent in 20 years.
Warren and Bernie might succeed if this turkey of a tax becomes law.
Then, who will they tax? Hint: they’ll come for the rest of us.
Doug Gardner pays local, state and federal taxes from the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.