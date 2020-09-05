It isn’t easy to articulate thoughts for a column on controversial issues, especially when I spend hours agonizing over my words. Today, I am choosing to confront race and do so with a deep sense of responsibility and anxiety.
In 2015 a hateful South Carolina church shooting reminded us of the power of hate. How it can be a driving force of the worst kind of destruction, that which causes loss of life. Hate continues to drive actions as we debate about how to remedy our own nation’s history which has many diverse victims.
It is unfortunate that we have any such history but it reflects the worst frailty of our nature as human beings. In 1798 this nation passed the Alien and Sedition Acts intended to “protect” our fledgling country from French immigrants. We repealed them.
In 1845 a political party was formed over concerns about the Irish moving here and bringing with them Catholic beliefs. It lasted barely more than a decade.
In 1882 President Chester Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, but it, too, was later repealed.
Catholics were not allowed to participate in the Virginia armed forces during the Civil War.
The 1880s saw passage of discriminatory Jim Crow Laws that insisted black citizens be excluded from rights afforded others. The Civil Rights Act specifically, and the movement in general, followed to remedy that wrong.
In the late 1800s Wisconsin and Illinois enacted laws meant to diminish German-Americans that lasted two years.
Our nation reacted to the delivery of war to our shores by beginning the three-year internment of Japanese-Americans in 1942.
Women were denied full citizenship 50 years longer than black males but we remedied denial of their right to vote with passage of the 19th Amendment.
We the people own our government due to the unique design of our forefathers. We therefore can insist on change but many who spew vitriol for this country sadly overlook this fact and proclaim forms of government that offer much less ownership and liberty.
Little changes by changing discriminatory laws if we justify the teaching and perpetuation of hate.
Professor Kamau Kambon continued teaching after saying on C-SPAN that the solution to problems of black people is the extermination of white people from the planet. University of Pennsylvania English professor Salamishah Tillet said on MSNBC that Republicans oppose abortion because white women having babies is key to white supremacy.
Today, this kind of commentary continues unabated. If it was wrong to be advantaged by skin color historically, how is it the correct solution now?
Al Sharpton, celebrated with his own show on MSNBC, recently led a march in Washington, D.C. In his “Mainstreaming Demagoguery: Al Sharpton’s Rise to Respectability,” Carl Horowitz traces Sharpton’s career through the 1984 Bernard Goetz “subway vigilante” shooting; the Howard Beach conflict in 1986; the Tawana Brawley hoax in 1987-88; the Central Park “Wilding” rape case in 1989; the Bensonhurst siege in 1989-90; the Crown Heights riots and Rosenbaum murder in 1991; the Freddy’s Fashion Mart murder/arson tragedy in 1995; and the Amadou Diallo shooting in 1999.
The pattern of vitriol that has spewed from this man’s mouth is consistent and ugly. But Sharpton was very quick to insist to corporate sponsors of Don Imus’ radio show that Imus should be removed from the air following his racial remarks about Rutgers’ women’s basketball team. CBS Radio fired Imus.
Hulk Hogan was purged from all things WWE for eight-year-old racist remarks. People are continually “canceled” for opinions many reflectively and irresponsibly label “racist” that do not come near to meeting the definition.
But the left lauds hateful remarks by celebrities like Bette Midler, who attacked our “foreign” first Lady, and proclaim Joe Biden the “remedy” to racial tensions despite his very recent racist remarks stereotyping black Americans as monolithic. Biden once described then-candidate Barack Obama as, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”
There was huge outcry about Donald Trump’s remarks about illegal aliens, many claiming he doesn’t have the appropriate character or temperament to be president. But that wasn’t the case when Al Sharpton was a candidate for president: just crickets.
There is no question hatred of any kind from any source should be called out. But to have credibility on the issue, the standards must be the same for all. As long as favored personalities are excused and double standards are abided, division will continue unremedied, anger will grow and our children’s hopes will be diminished.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civic and political causes.