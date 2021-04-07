We leased a new hybrid gas/electric van recently.
That is one small step for our family, an even smaller step to save the planet.
I’m not sure I can get through the owner’s manuals before rising temperatures extinguish the human race in 2030. The instructional volumes tally 1,155 pages. Even our verbose 44th President Barack H. Obama managed to explain the first 58 years of his life in a mere 751 pages.
Like most modern technology, our van endeavors to be “helpful.” It is a stern taskmaster.
If we should cross the centerline, the vehicle tsk-tsks us and the steering column shakes disapprovingly. This happens even as I swerve left to avoid running over my neighbor, Doris, and her lovable golden retriever. She can’t hear us coming because the battery is noiseless.
At night, our new ride helpfully flicks high beams on and off, depending on the whether the vehicle thinks we are too close to another car. The van’s opinion and that of opposing drivers seem to differ.
Another neighbor is legendary in our subdivision: a Regular Guy who drives a huge, diesel-powered pickup truck. He once donned a wet suit, dove into the Pasquotank River to retrieve a floating cypress tree, hauled it ashore with his truck, then cut it into a five-piece patio set with a chain saw. I cannot imagine him humming along in a van like ours.
The federal government is trying to bribe us with our own tax money to buy electric vehicles, or EVs. Tax credits, a direct subtraction from taxes owed of up to $7,500 per vehicle, are available on 15 models from 12 manufacturers.
Hybrids like ours are not among those eligible for the tax credit. Our lease payments are a deductible business expense, and they go on annually. I figure the deductions will reduce our taxes over 36 months almost as much as the upfront credit on an EV.
All the major car manufacturers are gung-ho to sell EVs. General Motors wants an all-green fleet by 2035. Tesla is there now, but has given up trying to build a middle market vehicle. Nikola has gained an $8 billion market valuation without producing so much as a prototype electric truck. It has zero revenues.
Auto dealers, who are less woke than auto executives, are not sure they or the public is ready for EVs. EVs have fewer moving parts than conventional gas guzzlers, threatening lucrative repair operations. One dealer told the Wall Street Journal that he is considering building an EV store down the road from his showroom for conventional vehicles because he worries the two sets of buyers will not get along with each other.
The University of Toronto compared a conventional RAV-4 (our other vehicle!) to a Tesla Model 3 EV with respect to CO2 emissions. Before it rolls off the assembly line, the Tesla has generated 65 percent more carbon in the manufacturing process than the RAV-4. At 200,000 miles, the Tesla has surged ahead with only 36 tons of carbon versus 78 tons for the RAV-4. I feel like an 84,000-pound cloud of combusted gasoline with my name on it is hovering over downtown Weeksville.
Researchers were less optimistic about EVs preventing global average temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius by 2050, as prescribed in the Paris Accord. The University of Toronto looked at four scenarios: business as usual, hybrid nation, California Dreaming-type carbon limits and a mix of three strategies.
“In all four, cumulative emissions rise steeply,” the Canadian researchers reported. Driving less has a bigger effect on climate change than rising use of EVs. Getting you out of your cars and trucks altogether is the real goal of the Biden-Harris-Sanders-Warren Administration.
Doug Gardner leaves his carbon footprints in Weeksville.