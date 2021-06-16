Michael Flynn agrees we need a coup “like Myanmar’s” to overthrow President Joe Biden and install former President Donald Trump back at the White House. The News & Observer says Flynn is now firmly entrenched in the lunatic fringe. Aside from the deliberate promotion of treason, has he forgotten the Uniform Code of Military Justice proposes a court martial for acting or retired military who advocate the overthrow of the government?
Treasonous calls from known Trump adherents and meritless calls for disorder promote anarchy and assaults on our democracy. Prominent Republicans don’t seem to care that by refusing to support our democratic system, they are weakening us. Never in our history have we suffered such slings and arrows from people who know better — all in service to a disgraced politician who is becoming more unhinged and less relevant by the day.
We keep hearing that our democracy is imperiled, and if that is the case, it is being engineered by a Machiavellian criminal pardoned by our criminal former president. Steve Bannon is currently in Europe trying to build an organization he calls “the Movement,” which aims to spread Viktor Orban’s brand of illiberal democracy across Europe.
Hungarian dictator Orban, a “populist authoritarian,” has nearly turned his country from a democracy into a dictatorship in less than 10 years. He emulates “strong man” leaders in states like Russia and Turkey and has taken over the courts as well as the media.
It is not a democracy as we define it. Some have termed it “soft fascism”: a political system stamping out dissent. Orban is achieving his goal by exploiting nationalism and fear of foreigners. Elections are free, but they are not fair: Orban’s government controls 90% of the radio, the media companies and all the newspapers. Opposition parties cannot get a fair hearing. He has cemented his rule through a complex web of regulations that largely prevent pro-democracy organizations from doing their work. His subtle repression went unremarked until it become less subtle, and now it may be too late.
Raw Story says a “constant drumbeat” of propaganda from official state outlets and the media controlled by Orban demonizes refugees, presenting himself and his party as the only ones standing between Hungary and an Islamic takeover. A startling number of Orban’s oligarch cronies control major corporations. They help him achieve his goals, and he in turn helps them achieve theirs. Upon his election in 2010, he immediately set about rewriting the Constitution, redrawing voting districts to favor his party and forcing judges to retire at age 62, so he could fill the courts with his allies. He used his power to force private media organizations to sell to the state or to oligarchs loyal to him. He fired civil servants en masse and installed his allies in vital government roles.
And it is being guided by the very person who guided Trump to do the same: Steve Bannon. His program is simple — pack the courts with conservative judges, no matter whether they were qualified; gerrymander voting districts to favor Republicans; limit voting rights to people most likely to support his party; dissolve federal offices that support the common good with regulations designed to promote the interests of his cronies; promote the interests of like-minded dictators and authoritarian regimes; demonize immigrants and fill his pockets with emoluments. These are the very things Trump did under Bannon’s tutelage.
Political historian Heather Cox Richardson says, “There has always been paranoia. The difference is that our former president, his advisers and appointees, validated it. Trump exposed the deep state, and it is him.” Hungary is a present-day example of the loss of democracy to authoritarianism through the Machiavellian maneuvering of a wannabe dictator. And it is happening in this country for the same reasons by the same persons.
Trump Republicans in several states continue to try to pervert election results by farcical “recounts” and “audits.” They promote voting restrictions targeted at minorities who did not support Trump.
The University of Chicago examined the characteristics of 377 individuals who took part in the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, and 1,280 precincts in Pennsylvania. They found that “for Trump” neighborhoods showed increased percentages of blue-collar workers, with lower educational levels and lower incomes, and that in counties where the percent of non-Hispanic whites declined, the odds of sending an insurrectionist was six times higher.
It can happen here if we allow our democracy to be overtaken by these people.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.