Shakespeare wrote, “What’s in a name?” Labels or names don’t determine one’s true nature. For example, nicknames often mean the opposite of a person’s appearance. Curly in the Three Stooges was bald, and Tiny Lister was a 300-pound professional wrestler and actor.
Likewise, politicians often adopt labels that are opposite of their beliefs. For example, the dictionary defines liberal as “willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own.” But some liberals attempt to cancel or de-platform people with whom they disagree. For example, many liberals are upset by Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter because he will stop the censoring and banning of conservatives on Twitter.
Another definition of liberal is “relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.” But some liberals try to deny the freedom of speech and assembly to others, such as during a recent event at Yale.
The Federalist Society sponsored a debate about civil liberties on March 10th at the Yale Law School. The speakers were Monica Miller of the progressive American Humanist Association, and Kristen Waggoner of the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom. But a mob of students tried to shout down the speakers because one of them was a conservative.
Have you noticed that many products that were labelled “diet” now say “zero sugar?” As labels gain a negative connotation, they are often rebranded.
For example, the liberal label took on a negative connotation during the Reagan presidency, so the left wing of the Democratic Party began calling themselves “progressives.” The Progressive Policy Institute started in 1989, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus began in 1991.
This was a cultural appropriation from an early 1900s political movement. The original progressives advocated political reform, opposed corrupt political machines, and supported breaking up big business trusts (monopolies).
The early progressive movement propelled Teddy Roosevelt and William Taft (both Republicans) to the White House. Then based on the principle that if you can’t beat them, join them, the Democrats appropriated the progressive label. But President Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, tarnished the progressive brand so badly with his authoritarian policies during World War I that left-wingers rebranded themselves as “liberals.”
Even at the time, there was skepticism about the rebranding. The comedian Will Rogers quipped, “I remember when being liberal meant being generous with your own money.”
Now some progressives like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, are attempting to rebrand themselves as “populists.” The Populist Party was an agrarian political party in the late 1800s, which bears little resemblance to today’s leftists who primarily live in urban areas.
The dictionary defines popularism as “representing ordinary people who feel that their views have been disregarded by the establishment elites.” But today’s leftists are the elites. The Tea Party and the MAGA movement are the true popularists.
Be skeptical of what politicians say. There is a local “honey wagon” (septic tank pump truck) with a sign on the back that says, “Caution! Full of Political Promises.”
And don’t be fooled by rebranding because a leopard cannot change its spots. Just ignore labels and the letter after a candidate’s name, and instead look at their record. What they have done in the past is the best indication of what they would do in the future if they win the election.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.